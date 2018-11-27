Broadband report: Naughten meetings did not influence tender process

Former minister for communications Denis Naughten did not have any information that could have compromised the tender process for the National Broadband Plan but his meetings with the sole remaining bidder for the contract were problematic, a report published on Tuesday has found.

The Cabinet considered the report from independent auditor Peter Smyth into the tender process for the State’s rural broadband scheme.

Mr Smyth examined communications between Mr Naughten and the American businessman David McCourt heading up the Granahan McCourt consortium which is the sole remaining bidder for the plan which some estimates have said will cost up to €3 billion.

Following Mr Naughten’s resignation last month,Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ordered the report from Mr Smyth to assess whether the national broadband plan had been compromised.

The Roscommon TD resigned amid controversy over meetings he held with Mr McCourt.

The report found Mr Naughten did not influence or seek to influence the conduct of the tender process in favour of Granahan McCourt Capital, or otherwise.

“The fact that the former minister met Mr McCourt or representatives of the other bidders outside the process is not in and of itself a basis for the finding that the procurement process has been tainted.

“I am satisfied that neither the former minister nor Mr McCourt had the opportunity to influence the conduct of the tender process in favour of Granahan McCourt or otherwise.

“I also believe that the decision of the former minister to resign, thereby removing himself from the process insulates the process from any apparent bias created by his engagements with Mr McCourt”.

Mr Smyth found the absence of written minutes or notes for a number of meetings between Mr McCourt and the minister meant he had to rely on statements from Mr Naughten, Mr McCourt and others for verifying what was discussed at the meetings.

“I cannot unequivocally state that State-led intervention under the NBP was not discussed at the meetings between the former minister and Mr McCourt outside the procurement process.”

The report found the communications protocol for the procurement process “does not expressly prohibit engagements between the bidders (or individual members of a bidding consortium) and the Department”, which is state would have been “impracticable in the context of the Department’s ongoing work outside the procurement process”.

In a statement this afternoon Minister for Communications Richard Bruton said the Government accepted the findings in Mr Smyth’s report.

“The independent auditor found the decision of the former Minister to resign, thereby removing himself from the process, insulates the process from any apparent bias created by his engagement with Mr McCourt.”

Mr Bruton said the Government was committed to providing high speed to rural Ireland.

More to follow.