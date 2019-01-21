Brexit: Theresa May to outline her proposed way forward

UK prime minister Theresa May will tell MPs on Monday how she plans to proceed with Brexit amid signs she is still unwilling to give ground on her central demands.

Following the crushing defeat last week of her withdrawal agreement with Brussels, the prime minister will make oral and written statements to the House of Commons explaining how she intends to proceed.

She will also table a neutral motion to be debated and voted on - along with any amendments tabled by MPs - on January 29th.

Neutral motions are usually unamendable, but in this instance MPs will be able to express an alternative to the Government’s plan.

Mrs May held a conference call with her cabinet on Sunday to discuss the way forward.

British government sources said Mrs would be holding further talks with MPs, as well as business leaders and trade unionists, throughout the week in an attempt to find a way forward.

Reports suggested she was preparing to press for changes to the Northern Ireland backstop in the hope she can win round Tory Brexiteers and her allies in the DUP who voted against her original deal.

Downing Street dismissed on Sunday a report that she would propose replacing the Northern Ireland backstop with a bilateral treaty between London and Dublin.

But international trade secretary Liam Fox said on Sunday that the impasse over the backstop could be resolved by finding another way to ensure there would be no hard border.

Alternative mechanism

“It’s getting an agreement with Ireland on an alternative mechanism to ensure that we don’t get friction across the Northern Ireland-Ireland border,” he told the BBC.

“I’m not asking them to change their position. We actually agree that, no matter what, there should be an agreement that ensures that there’s no hard border between the United Kingdom and Ireland. The question is can we achieve what the Irish Government wants and what we want by a different mechanism?”

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was adamant over the weekend that the backstop - intended to ensure there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic - was an essential part of the Withdrawal Agreement.

‘Empty threat’

A cross-party group of MPs have tabled amendments to Mrs May’s motion on Monday that would take control of the parliamentary agenda to ensure the UK government could not block alternatives to the prime minister’s plan. One amendment would require the prime minister to postpone Brexit until the end of the year if she fails to win a majority in parliament for a deal by the middle of next month.

After the defeat of her Brexit deal last week, Mrs May met other party leaders and MPs from all parties to establish what changes would be necessary to secure a majority. But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has refused to meet her until she rules out a no-deal Brexit and stops spending public funds on preparations for it.

“May’s no-deal threat is empty and hugely expensive, wasting billions of pounds we should be spending on vital public services. It’s a pointless and damaging attempt to appease a faction in her own party when she now needs to reach out to overcome this crisis,” he said.

“If the prime minister is serious about finding a solution that can command support in parliament and bring our country together, she must listen to the majority of MPs, as well as members of her own cabinet, and take no-deal off the table.”

No formal approach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Mr Coveney both roundly rejected suggestions of a bilateral treaty with Ireland to avoid a backstop, describing it as a “non-starter”. The Government said it had received no formal approach to discuss the proposal.

Mr Varadkar’s spokesman said the Taoiseach’s consistent view was the backstop was “not negotiable”.

The spokesman added that the dissident republican car bomb that exploded in Derry “should surely serve as a sober reminder of the past to which we do not want to return”.

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson said solutions to avoid a hard border between the Republic and the North and a border in the Irish Sea must be found.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland Mr Donaldson said time was of the essence and it would be unrealistic if there was no input from Belfast and Dublin in the discussions.

Any regulatory barrier in the Irish Sea would cause problems for the Republic too, he said.