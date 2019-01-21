Brexit: Downing Street rules out changes to Belfast Agreement

Downing Street has ruled out seeking changes to the Belfast Agreement in an attempt to overcome the impasse over the Northern Ireland backstop.

British prime minister Theresa May’s official spokesman dismissed a report – in The Daily Telegraph - that she was considering a proposal to replace the backstop with a commitment to avoid a hard Border written into the Agreement.

“The PM has made clear on multiple occasions that we are committed to upholding the Good Friday Agreement in all its parts and still agreeing a solution that avoids a hard Border between Northern Ireland and Ireland,” he said.

The spokesman also dismissed a report that the prime minister wanted to replace the backstop with a bilateral agreement between Dublin and London. “It’s not something that we’re looking at,” he said.

He confirmed, however, that Mrs May viewed the backstop as the biggest obstacle in the way of winning parliamentary support for her Brexit withdrawal deal.

“The PM is committed to the guarantee that she gave to the people of Northern Ireland that there’ll be no return to a hard Border. But in the wake of losing last week’s vote by a significant margin it’s obvious that further work needs to be done to get the support of the House and that’s what we continue to work to achieve,” he said.

Following the crushing defeat last week of her Withdrawal Agreement with Brussels, Mrs May will try to break the deadlock by setting out new proposals in parliament this afternoon that are expected to focus on winning more concessions from the European Union.

Bilateral

On Monday morning Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee reiterated a point made by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney over the weekend that the Irish Government will not engage in bilateral negotiations with the UK.

“This is a negotiation between the UK and the EU. We can’t engage in bilateral negotiations,” Ms McEntee told RTE’s Today with Sean O’Rourke Show.

“The other EU 26 are all supportive of the backstop. This is not just an issue for Ireland. This is about customs and trade. At no stage was there a suggestion that the backstop not be part of the withdrawal agreement.”

Ms McEntee was adamant that there was no question of the backstop having a time limit or that the Good Friday Agreement could be amended. “This issue is not for negotiation.”

Mrs May held a conference call with her cabinet on Sunday after her first round of cross-party contacts last week but there was little expectation she was ready to offer concessions that could win over opposition MPs.

Instead reports suggested she was preparing to press for changes to the Northern Ireland backstop in the hope she can win round Tory Brexiteers and the DUP who voted against her original deal.

British government sources said Mrs would be holding further talks with MPs, as well as business leaders and trade unionists, throughout the week in an attempt to find a way forward.

Mr Coveney was adamant over the weekend the backstop - intended to ensure there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic - was an essential part of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Alternative mechanism

International trade secretary Liam Fox said on Sunday the impasse over the backstop could be resolved by finding another way to ensure there would be no hard border.

“It’s getting an agreement with Ireland on an alternative mechanism to ensure that we don’t get friction across the Northern Ireland-Ireland border,” he told the BBC.

“I’m not asking them to change their position. We actually agree that, no matter what, there should be an agreement that ensures that there’s no hard border between the United Kingdom and Ireland. The question is can we achieve what the Irish Government wants and what we want by a different mechanism?”

A cross-party group of MPs have tabled amendments to Mrs May’s motion on Monday that would take control of the parliamentary agenda to ensure the UK government could not block alternatives to the prime minister’s plan.

One amendment would require the prime minister to postpone Brexit until the end of the year if she fails to win a majority in parliament for a deal by the middle of next month.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney yesterday rejected suggestions of a bilateral treaty with Ireland to avoid a backstop, describing it as a “non-starter”.

The spokesman added that the dissident republican car bomb that exploded in Derry “should surely serve as a sober reminder of the past to which we do not want to return”.

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson said solutions to avoid a hard border between the Republic and the North and a border in the Irish Sea must be found.