Brexit deal prospects ‘touch and go’, says Johnson

The prospect of a Brexit deal is “touch and go” but failure to reach an accord would be the fault of the European Union, Boris Johnson has said.

The British prime minister, who was using the G7 summit in Biarritz in France to hold talks with European Council president Donald Tusk, said he believed the chances of a deal were “improving” following a round of diplomacy which has also seen meetings with Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

But he refused to repeat his previous assertion that the odds of a no-deal outcome were a million to one.

“It all depends on our EU friends and partners, I think in the last few days there has been a dawning realisation in Brussels and other European capital what the shape of the problem is for the UK,” he told the BBC.

“I think it’s going to be touch and go but the important thing is to get ready to come out without a deal.”

In a series of broadcast interviews Mr Johnson confirmed that he would withhold the bulk of the £39 billion (€43 bn) Brexit divorce bill if there is not a deal.

“I think what the entire European Union understands is that if we come out without a deal that the £39 billion is not pledged,” he told Sky.

If there was a no-deal Brexit, he said he would “guarantee” that people would still be able to get medicine and “I think it’s highly unlikely that there will be food shortages of any kind”.

Mr Johnson went for a swim in the Atlantic before his meetings at the G7 and told ITV: “I swam round that rock this morning. From here you cannot tell there is a gigantic hole in that rock. There is a way through.

“My point to the EU is that there is a way through, but you can’t find the way through if you just sit on the beach.”

Before the summit, Mr Tusk urged Mr Johnson not to go down in history as “Mr No Deal”.

The prime minister told Sky: “The people who are going to be responsible for no deal are not in the UK, we don’t want no-deal.”

The prime minister’s comments came as he faced a backlash over reports he had sought legal advice from British attorney general Geoffrey Cox about temporarily shutting down parliament — known as prorogation — for five weeks from September 9th.

The Observer reported that the move would allow for a Queen’s Speech, starting a new parliamentary session, on October 14th.

Such a move would keep MPs away from the Commons until shortly before the European Council summit of EU leaders on October 17th, potentially preventing moves to block a no-deal Brexit.

A Government source added: “The claim that the Government is considering proroguing parliament in September in order to stop MPs debating Brexit is entirely false.”

But Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesman Tom Brake said: “If Boris Johnson can find a kooky or irregular way to shut parliament out of the Brexit process, it will be an outrage.”

US president Donald Trump and Britain’s prime minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit on Sunday in Biarritz, France. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Getty Images

US-UK trade deal

Mr Johnson said it would be tight to meet the United States’ desire to do a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain within a year.

Mr Johnson had his first bilateral meeting with US president Donald Trump earlier on Sunday and the two discussed a range of issues including trade.

In interviews with British television media afterwards, Mr Johnson said the United States wanted to do a deal within a year of Britain leaving the EU on October 31st.

“Years and years is an exaggeration, but to do it all within a year is going to be tight,” he told BBC TV.

Earlier on Sunday Mr Trump also talked up the prospects for a US-UK trade agreement after Brexit, saying it would be a “very big trade deal, bigger than we’ve ever had”.

The pair were speaking to reporters after a working breakfast, accompanied by advisers and officials.

Mr Tump said, “At some point, they won’t have the obstacle of - they won’t have the anchor around their ankle, because that’s what they had. So, we’re going to have some very good trade talks and big numbers.”

Mr Johnson confirmed he had reiterated his opposition to the NHS being opened up to US firms as part of any trade deal – and to the UK lowering animal welfare standards to US levels to get a deal.

“Not only have I made clear of that, the president has made that very, very clear. There is complete unanimity on that point,” he said. He suggested there would be “tough talks ahead”.

Before their meeting, Mr Johnson had said he would raise with Mr Trump the issue of the increasingly bitter trade spat between the US and China; and press him to throw open the US market to British goods after Brexit.

When Mr Trump was asked by reporters if allies were pressuring him to give up his trade war with China he said: “Not at all.” He said his predecessors had allowed Beijing “to get away with taking hundreds of billions of dollars out every year, putting it into China”.

Asked if he had second thoughts on escalating the dispute he said: “Sure ... why not.” But then he added: “I have second thoughts about everything.”

Mr Trump has described Mr Johnson as “the right man” to deliver Brexit, as the pair met for a breakfast meeting at the G7 summit in Biarritz.

Asked what his advice was for Brexit, the US president said: “He [Johnson] needs no advice, he is the right man for the job.” Mr Johnson said Mr Trump was “on message there”.

Mr Trump and Mr Johnson struck up a warm relationship when Mr Johnson was foreign secretary. They had already met at a dinner for G7 leaders on Saturday night, and been spotted walking and talking in the margins of the summit.

Mr Johnson faces a potentially more fractious meeting later on Sunday, when he will confront the European council leader, Donald Tusk, who once warned there was a “special place in hell” for those who promoted Brexit without a plan for making it happen.–PA and Reuters