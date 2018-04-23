Breaking: Police in Toronto say van has hit at least eight people

A van has struck at least eight people in Toronto, police have said, but the cause of the incident and the extent of the injuries are not yet known.

Authorities said the white van hit a crowd of pedestrians in north Toronto.

UPDATE 1:27 pm, police were called to Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East, for a collision.

A Media Sgt from traffic services is on their way to the scene.

Too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries. More to come.^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said the van apparently jumped the kerb, but the reason is not yet known.

The incident occurred on Monday as cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in the Canadian city to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

There was no noticeable change in security around the Intercontinental Hotel where the foreign ministers were about to gather for a group photograph. AP/Reuters