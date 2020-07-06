Bolsonaro experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, says CNN Brazil

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has Covid-19 symptoms, including a 38 degree fever, according to CNN Brazil. The controversial right-wing leader, who has been criticised over his handling of the pandemic in Brazil, has said he is taking hydroxychloroquine.

Results from Mr Bolsonaro’s Covid-19 test, administered at the Hospital das Forças Armadas in Brasília, are expected on Tuesday.

Mr Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential palace that he had just visited the hospital and been tested for the virus, adding that an exam had shown his lungs “clean”.

CNN Brasil and newspaper Estado de S Paulo reported that he had symptoms of the disease. The president’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brazil registered 20,229 additional cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours and 620 new deaths, its health ministry said on Monday. The South American country has now registered 1,623,284 total coronavirus cases and 65,487 deaths attributable to Covid-19.

In March, Mr Bolsanaro rubbished efforts to contain the virus with large-scale quarantines as Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo went into lockdown saying: “With my history as an athlete, if I were infected by the virus I would not have to worry. I would feel nothing or, at most, it would be a little flu or a little cold.” – Reuters. Additional reporting: Guardian