At least 10 killed in shooting incident in Canada

At least 10 people have been killed in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia during a shooting incident, including at least one police officer, during a 12-hour rampage, authorities said on Sunday.

Police told reporters that 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman shot people in several locations across the province and they were still trying to establish a final death toll.

They added that Wortman was dead, but would not confirm a CTV report that he had been shot and killed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The killings started late on Saturday in the small Atlantic coastal town of Portapique, about 130km north of the provincial capital, Halifax.

The massacre looked to be the worst act of mass murder in Canada since a gunman killed 15 women in Montreal in December 1989. - Reuters