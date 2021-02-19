Woman who was shot at protest in Myanmar dies

A young woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest in Myanmar has died, according to her brother.

Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration against the military’s takeover of power in the capital Naypyitaw on February 9th.

She had been on life support at a hospital with what doctors had said was no chance of recovery.

Video of the shooting showed her sheltering from water cannons and suddenly dropping to the ground after a bullet penetrated a motorcycle helmet she had been wearing.

The woman is the first confirmed death among the protesters who have faced off with security forces after a junta took power on February 1st, detaining Myanmar’s elected leaders and preventing the parliament from convening.

The US and British governments have imposed new sanctions, and other governments and the United Nations have called for Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration to be restored. – PA