Woman acquitted of blasphemy ‘plans to leave Pakistan’

A Christian woman acquitted in Pakistan after eight years on death row for blasphemy plans to leave the country as radical Islamists hold rallies against her.

Asia Bibi’s brother said she would leave Pakistan after her formal release from an undisclosed place where she is being held for security reasons.

James Masih said his sister is not safe in Pakistan and that paperwork for her release and departure to an unspecified country was being processed. Mr Masih would not say where Ms Bibi plans to go. France and Spain have offered asylum.

Pakistan’s supreme court on Wednesday overturned Ms Bibi’s 2010 conviction for insulting the prophet Muhammad.

Her acquittal raised fears of violence as religious extremists hold angry protests over the verdict, blocking roads and rallying for the second day on Thursday.

Knots of protesters from an ultra-Islamist party blocked roughly 10 key roads in the southern city of Karachi and others in eastern Lahore, Geo TV and other channels said. Private schools in both cites were shut, as well as in the capital.

Groups of about 200 protesters from the Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) party sat under large tents, listening to speeches on two blocked roads in Karachi, a Reuters witness said.

In one speech, a TLP speaker exhorted supporters to light new fires if the police managed to douse burning tyres and other objects they had already set ablaze.

Ms Bibi was accused of making derogatory remarks about Islam after neighbours objected to her drinking water from their glass because she was not Muslim. But a three-judge panel set up to hear the appeal, headed by chief justice Saqib Nisar, ruled the evidence was insufficient.

Assassinations

The case has divided Pakistan, where two politicians who sought to help Ms Bibi were assassinated, and outraged Christians worldwide, with Pope Francis saying he personally prayed for Ms Bibi.

In a televised national broadcast late on Wednesday, prime minister Imran Khan warned the protesters the government would act against any prolonged blockade.

“We will not allow any damages. We will not allow traffic to be blocked,” Mr Khan said. “I appeal to you, do not push the state to the extent that it is forced to take action.”

Mr Khan’s broadcast followed comments by a senior TLP leader, calling for Chief Justice Nisar and the other two judges to be killed.

“They all three deserve to be killed,” Muhammad Afzal Qadri told a protest in Lahore. “Either their security, their driver, or their cook should kill them.”

He also called for the ousting of Mr Khan’s new government and urged army officers to rise up against powerful military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Hafiz Saeed, an influential Islamist whom the US accuses of being the mastermind of attacks in Mumbai in 2008 that killed 166, has called for protests after Friday afternoon prayers.

Another Islamist group, the Milli Yakjehti Council, is also meeting on Thursday to discuss Ms Bibi’s case and may launch protests. – AP/Reuters