Witnesses sought following two shootings in Longford

Gardaí are looking for witnesses to separate shooting s which happened at a property in Longford during the week.

Two shots were fired at a property in Corboy, Edgeworthstown, at 10.30pm on February 4th and one shot was fired at the same address at 12.10pm on February 7th. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Gardaí in Granard are asking roads users with dash cam footage and anyone with information and who may have been in the Corboy area or surrounding area on the evening of the 4th between 10-11pm and on the afternoon of the 7th between 12-1pm to contact Grandard Garda Station at 043 668 7667, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking with the driver and occupants of a white, saloon-type car which was seen in the area at the time of the incidents.