Volcano erupts on Indonesian island hit by deadly earthquake

A volcano has erupted in central Indonesia, prompting authorities to warn airlines about volcanic ash in the air.

Mount Soputan in North Sulawesi province spewed ash more than 6km into the sky.

Soputan is on the northern part of Sulawesi island, where a central region was severely damaged by an earthquake and tsunami, killing more than 1,000 people.

The eruption status has been raised from an alert to “standby” 4km from the summit and up to 6km to the west-south-west.

“Standby” status means people should avoid the area nearest the volcano and have masks available in the event of ashfall.

Planes were warned of the ash clouds because volcanic ash presents a hazard for plane engines.

Indonesia has dozens of active volcanoes. - AP