Two arrested following theft of ATM in Co Antrim

Two people have been arrested following the theft of an ATM at Nutts Corner in Co Antrim on Tuesday morning.

Det Insp Richard Thornton of the PSNI said: “Police received a report that a digger was being used to remove an ATM from a service station on the Tully Road at around 3.30am this morning.

“We immediately directed considerable policing resources to the area and two arrests were made and the stolen ATM recovered. Both people are currently in custody and will be questioned on suspicion of theft and a number of other offences.”

The arrests follow a spate of ATM robberies in Co Antrim in recent weeks.

Tully Road is currently closed and diversions are in place to facilitate an examination of the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI or independent charity Crimestoppers, which can be contact anonymously on +44 800 555 111.