Twelve dead in suspected arson at Japan animation studio

At least 12 people are presumed dead and more could be missing after they were trapped by fire at a popular animation production studio in Kyoto, officials said.

Kyoto fire department official Satoshi Fujiwara said 35 others have been injured, some of them critically.

He said firefighters found 12 people who are presumed dead inside the three-storey building which was gutted by the blaze.

He added that there are several others — up to 18 — who could not be reached but it is not clear if all those had reported to work.

A man is suspected of starting the fire early on Thursday, and is among those injured in hospital.

Kyoto Animation, better known as KyoAni, was founded in 1981 as an animation and comic book production studio and is known for mega-hit stories featuring high school girls, including Lucky Star, K-On! and Haruhi Suzumiya.

The fire broke out in a three-story Kyoto Animation building in Uji city in southern Kyoto, after the suspect spread an unidentified liquid that set off the blaze, Kyoto prefecture police and fire department officials said.

Footage on Japan’s NHK national television showed grey smoke billowing from the charred building.

Rescue officials set up a tent outside the studio building to provide first aid to the injured.

Fire department officials say more than 70 people were in the building at the time of the fire, but most of them ran outside.

The fire was almost extinguished hours later, and firefighters were searching for anyone left behind. – AP