Trump has ‘great relationship’ with Philippines’ Duterte

President Donald Trump has spoken of the “great relationship” he has with his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, as the two leaders met on the sidelines of an Asian summit.

Their meeting was one of the most anticipated of the summit of East and Southeast Asian leaders in Manila, with human rights groups pressing Mr Trump to take a tough line on Mr Duterte over his bloody war on drugs, in which thousands of people have been killed.

Mr Duterte, who has spoken highly of Mr Trump, last week said he would tell him to “lay off” should the US president decide to raise the issue of alleged human rights violations.

Mr Trump was criticised in May for praising Mr Duterte during a phone call for the “great job” he was doing to counter illegal narcotics.

“This has been very successful,” Mr Trump said in remarks with Mr Duterte before their first formal meeting in Manila, where they are attending summits hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

When asked about Mr Duterte’s human-rights record,

Mr Trump said: “This is not a press statement. This is a bilateral meeting. Maybe the press conference will follow.”

At a gala dinner the night before, Mr Duterte sang a Filipino love song “upon the orders of the commander-in-chief of the United States, ” according to a video posted on Twitter by a Philippine government official.

The bonhomie between the leaders stands in contrast to a year ago, when Mr Duterte cursed out former president Barack Obama for criticising his war on drugs.

He subsequently pivoted toward China, de-escalating tensions with Beijing over their competing South China Sea claims and winning $24 billion worth of Chinese loans and investment into the Philippines.

Ties with the US, a longstanding Philippine security ally, improved after Mr Trump took office.

Following an April phone call between Mr Trump and Mr Duterte, the White House said the Philippines is “fighting very hard to rid its country of drugs.”

The tough-talking Mr Duterte, famed for his profanity-riddled outbursts, has spoken warmly of Mr Trump, saying this month that their mouths move “in the same cadence.” - Reuters/Bloomberg