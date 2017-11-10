Trump arrives in Vietnam pushing hard line on trade

US president Donald Trump continued to promote his strong message on trade as he arrived in Vietnam for the penultimate leg of his five-nation Asian tour, saying any bilateral deals had to be on the basis of “mutual respect and mutual benefit”.

Mr Trump was speaking at an Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit in the resort city of Danang, having concluded his three-day trip to Beijing earlier in the day.

“When the United States enters into a trading relationship with other countries or other peoples, we will from now on expect that our partners will faithfully follow the rules,” Mr Trump said.

He said the United States would no longer “be taken advantage of” on trade, a message he has hammered home in each of the countries he has visited on his Asian tour, which has already included Japan, South Korea and China. The other main topic of the trip has been finding a solution to the North Korean nuclear standoff.

Trade deficit

During the 2016 presidential election campaign, Mr Trump said he would push an “America First” policy to protect US jobs, and he often cited the trade imbalance between the US and many Asian countries, especially China, as a key target. Vietnam also has a large trade deficit with the US.

Apec has 21 members in the region, accounting for about 60 per cent of the global economy.

Apec leaders are hoping his visit to southeast Asia will give some insight into US policy in the region, since Mr Trump scrapped his predecessor Barack Obama’s “Pivot to Asia”.

One of Mr Trump’s first acts as president was to abandon the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, which some analysts felt was a mistake as it opened the way for China to take the lead, though the remaining 11 members have not picked up where the negotiations were left off.

China’s importance in the region is growing and many traditional allies of the US are increasingly anxious. There is particular anxiety over China’s ambitions in the South China Sea, nearly all of which is claimed by China.

Artificial islands

The US has criticised China’s militarisation of the region through its building of artificial islands to house airbases and artillery, but Mr Trump has not addressed the issue on this tour.

Danang is a coastal city on the South China Sea and Vietnam is one of the countries with which China is in conflict over sovereignty.

Chinese president Xi Jinping is also in Vietnam for an official state visit and he will address the summit.

Mr Trump has consistently referred to the Indo-Pacific region during his trip, and mentioned India in his speech in Danang, even though India is not part of Apec.

The US leader had been due to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin at the summit but this meeting would not now take place, the White House said, citing scheduling issues.

Mr Trump’s campaign and members of his administration face investigations over ties to the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election, so any meeting would have been politically awkward.