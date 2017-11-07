Trump arrives in South Korea for talks on nuclear crisis

US president Donald Trump has landed in South Korea for a two-day visit that will include talks with president Moon Jae-in to discuss the Korean nuclear crisis and trade issues, on the second leg of his five-nation Asian tour.

Before he left Tokyo, Mr Trump tweeted: “Getting ready to leave for South Korea and meetings with President Moon, a fine gentleman. We will figure it all out!”

Mr Trump landed at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70km south of Seoul, and his first stop was the US military base Camp Humphreys, where he was due to meet US and South Korean troops.

The US has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea, most of them at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas.

He meets Mr Moon at the presidential palace Cheong Wa Dae, also known as the “Blue House”.

It is the first state visit by a US president to South Korea in 25 years.

The North Korean nuclear crisis is expected to dominate talks. The North staged its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3rd and has also tested a series of missiles.

He is expected to press Mr Moon, and other Asian leaders including China’s president Xi Jinping, to do more to get North Korea around a table for multilateral talks.

Mr Trump has made numerous threats against North Korea in the run-up to the visit, and Pyongyang has also cranked up the rhetoric, saying it would tame Mr Trump “with absolute physical power”.

“If the US misjudges (North Korea’s) toughest will and dares to act recklessly, the latter will be compelled to deal a resolute and merciless punishment upon the former with the mobilisation of all forces. The US has no energy to prevent it. Then its regret is too late,” ran an editorial in the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

Trade is also high on the agenda, with Mr Trump calling for a revision of the Korea-US free trade agreement that he blames for a growing trade deficit with South Korea.

His tour also includes China, Vietnam and the Philippines.