Tributes to Irish teen pour in as three charged with his murder in Australia

Tributes have begun pouring in for an Irish teenager who died in Australia over the weekend.

Cian English (19), originally from Carlow town but who was living with his family in the area of Hawthorne in Brisbane’s suburbs suffered traumatic injuries when he fell from a balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfers Paradise.

Three men charged with his murder had their cases mentioned in court for the first time on Monday.

The accused men, Jason Ryan Knowles (22), Hayden Paul Kratzmann (20), and Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas (18), were not required to appear in court on Monday.

In Beenleigh Magistrates Court, in Queensland, charges against Lachlan Soper-Lagas, of one count of murder, two counts of armed robbery and two of deprivation of liberty, were briefly mentioned on Monday. Mr Soper-Lagas’s case will be mentioned again on Tuesday.

Kratzmann and Knowles’s cases were briefly mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court, where they were adjourned for a committal call in Southport Magistrates Court on August 4th.

Police allege the teenager was trying to escape being robbed by the three men at knifepoint, for his clothes and footwear, when he fell to his death. He had been in the Gold Coast with a friend who was also allegedly assaulted.

Police were called to an apartment complex in Surfers Paradise at around 3.15am on Saturday where Mr English’s body was found at the base of the building.

The teenager moved to Brisbane around eight years ago with his parents Siobhan Webster originally from the Tullow Road, Carlow town and Vincent English from Mortarstown, Kilkenny road also in Carlow, along with older brother Dylan.

The young man’s late grandfather John English, who was originally from Wexford, and was well-known for his hurling prowess, worked in various departments in Carlow County Council. He died last December.

Cian’s father Vincent worked for Digicel for several years and is now CEO and Executive Director of Megaport – a telecommunications company. Prior to Digicel, Vincent worked in the manufacturing industry for Alcoa and Gillette in financial operations roles.

Cian’s mother Siobhan works at Brisbane Children’s Hospital and brother Dylan also works at Megaport.

Carlow Town Hurling Club paid tribute to the young man saying, “The committee, members and supporters of Carlow Town Hurling and Camogie Club would like to extend its sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the English and Webster families on the tragic passing of their beloved Cian. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

A local politician, who did not wish to be named said: “Both the Webster and English families are the nicest people and absolutely the salt of the earth. The whole town is devastated for them and I know obviously that the families are heartbroken.”

Sources within the Irish support community in Brisbane, have indicated that the family has not made contact with Irish Embassy representatives there.

A spokesman, for one of the support groups said: “There is a huge police investigation taking place here at the moment.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said they are aware of the case and stand ready to provide assistance if required to do so.