Thirteen dead in suspected arson at Japan animation studio

A suspected arson attack on one of Japan’s most famed animation studios is feared to have killed at least 13 people in Kyoto city. Police say over 30 people have been injured, some critically.

Witnesses said a man arrived at the studio on Thursday morning, sprayed what appeared to have been petrol and screamed “shi-ne” (die!) as he set it alight, according to sources quoted by The Mainichi newspaper.

Police say there were 70 people in the three-story building at the time. People working at the studio were seen fleeing into the streets, some bleeding or barefoot, after the blaze started. But many were left trapped inside, mostly on the top floor or stairs.

The suspect, a 41-year-male who was reportedly injured in the attack, was arrested at the scene. Police say he admitted starting the blaze, according to sources quoted in the media. He is reportedly being treated at a local hospital.

Witnesses interviewed at the scene said they heard bangs and screams inside the studio before a convoy of 30 fire engines arrived to put out the fire, which completely gutted the building. Television showed thick black smoke billowing across the local residential neighbourhood. A medical tent was set up to treat the injured.

One person has been confirmed dead. A spokesperson for the Kyoto Fire Department said another 12 were found in a “state of cardiac arrest”. Doctors in Japan must confirm deaths before they can be officially reported.

The incident is the most deadly arson attack in Japan since October 2008, when a man set fire to an all-night adult video shop in Osaka, killing 16 people. The perpetrator, Kazuhiro Ogawa (49) was sentenced to death in 2011.

Kyoto Animation, founded in 1981, is best known in Japan for producing comics and TV programs popular with children. One of its biggest hits The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, based on a series of mini-novels, ran on TV from 2006 and 2009. Violet Evergarden, another series produced by the studio, was screened by Netflix last year.