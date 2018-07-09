Thailand cave rescue: Fifth boy freed, Navy confirms

Rescue workers in Thailand have rescued a fifth boy from a cave where a group are trapped, Thai Navy officials have confirmed.

Workers were seen carrying a person on a stretcher away from a cave complex and into a waiting ambulance on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

A mission to rescue a group of boys and their soccer coach trapped in the flooded cave since June 23rd resumed hours earlier.

The first four boys, from the group of 13, including the coach, were rescued on Sunday.

Heavy monsoon rains lashed the mountainous Chiang Rai region, where the Tham Luang Nang Non cave is situated, for several hours overnight on Sunday.

Water levels have a massive effect on the difficulty of the rescue operation. It is not immediately clear how the rains had affected levels inside the cave.

The British Cave Rescue Council (BCRC) confirmed that seven divers from the UK with “expertise in cave diving” are assisting.

Two elite British divers, Rick Stanton and John Volanthen, were the first rescuers to reach the group and are believed to be part of the team.

A BCRC spokesman said: “The UK divers are part of the core team, so they will be actively involved and that will include escorting each child out through the flooded passage.

“The operation is being supervised by the Thai authorities.

“They have had to make a quick decision because they are really concerned about the water level rising.”

Authorities have paused the international effort to replenish air tanks along the treacherous exit route.

Extracting everyone could take up to four days, but the initial success has raised hopes that could be done.

“The operation went much better than expected,” said Chiang Rai acting governor Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is overseeing the mission.

He told reporters the four rescued boys were taken to the hospital in the town of Chiang Rai, the provincial capital, for evaluation.

The names of the rescued boys were not released.

Last resort

The rescue involves taking the boys from where they have been sheltering and through dark, tight and twisting passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents.

Two divers will accompany each of the boys, all of whom have been learning to dive only since July 2nd, when the first searchers found them.

Cave rescue experts consider an underwater escape to be a last resort, especially with people untrained in diving.

The death on Friday of a former Thai navy Seal, Saman Gunan, underlined the risks.

The diver, the first fatality of the rescue effort, was working in a volunteer capacity and died on a mission to place oxygen canisters along the route.

But Mr Narongsak said earlier that recent mild weather and falling water levels had created optimal conditions for an underwater evacuation.

He said those conditions will not last if the rain resumes.

After the four boys were removed from the cave, heavy rain started falling.

The potential for rising water and the dwindling oxygen levels added to the urgency of getting the team out. Efforts to pump water out of the cave have been set back by heavy downpours.

Mr Narongsak said that experts told him new rain could shrink the unflooded space where the boys are sheltering to just 10 square meters.

The boys and their coach, whose team is known as the Wild Boars, became stranded when they were exploring the cave after a practice game on June 23rd.

Monsoon flooding cut off their escape route and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

World attention

The ordeal has riveted Thailand and captured the world’s attention. The search and rescue operation has involved dozens of international experts and rescuers, including a US military team.

Elon Musk’s Space X rocket company tested a “tiny kid-sized submarine” that could potentially help the children through the narrow, flooded cave passageways.

A spokesman for Musk’s Boring Co tunnelling unit, which has four engineers at the cave, said Thai officials had requested the device. If the tests were successful, the sub would be placed on a 17-hour flight to Thailand. He posted a video of a diver testing the device in a pool.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday: “The US is working very closely with the Government of Thailand to help get all of the children out of the cave and to safety. Very brave and talented people!”

The boys sounded calm and reassuring in handwritten notes to their families that were made public on Saturday. The notes were sent out with divers who made an 11-hour, back-and-forth journey.

One of the boys, identified as Tun, wrote: “Mom and Dad, please don’t worry, I am fine. I’ve told Yod to get ready to take me out for fried chicken. With love.”

“Don’t be worried,” wrote another boy, Mick. “I miss everyone. Grandpa, Uncle, Mom, Dad and siblings, I love you all. I’m happy being here inside, the navy Seals have taken good care. Love you all.”

One particularly touching note from another boy said: “I’m doing fine, but the air is a little cold, but don’t worry. Although, don’t forget to set up my birthday party.”

In a letter of his own, coach Ekapol Chanthawong apologised to the boys’ parents for the ordeal.

“To the parents of all the kids, right now the kids are all fine, the crew are taking good care. I promise I will care for the kids as best as possible. I want to say thanks for all the support and I want to apologise to the parents,” he wrote.

