Thai cave rescue: ‘two kids are out’. First boys freed from flooded cave

The first two members of a Thai schoolboy soccer team have been rescued from the flooded cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks, a local rescue official said on Sunday.

Authorities in northern Chiang Rai province began the mission to bring out the 12 boys and their coach earlier on Sunday due to concerns that moonsoon rains would see water levels in the cave rise .

“Two kids are out. They are currently at the field hospital near the cave,” said Tossathep Boonthong, chief of Chiang Rai’s health department and part of the rescue team.

“We are giving them a physical examination. They have not been moved to Chiang Rai hospital yet,” Mr Tossathep said.

Thai rescue team members enter thea cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23rd. Photograph: Royal Thai Navy/AP

Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand’s elite Navy Seal unit would attempt to bring the boys - some of whom are as young as 11 and not strong swimmers - through narrow, submerged passageways that claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver earlier this week.

Not Space-X. But a Thai version of ⁦@elonmusk⁩ idea of an air-filled tube for trapped boys to get out, being tested near #Thamluangcave pic.twitter.com/udsKAdHLgY — Jonathan Head (@pakhead) July 8, 2018 Got more great feedback from Thailand. Primary path is basically a tiny, kid-size submarine using the liquid oxygen transfer tube of Falcon rocket as hull. Light enough to be carried by 2 divers, small enough to get through narrow gaps. Extremely robust. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2018

“Today is D-Day,” Narongsak Osottanakorn, head of the rescue mission, told reporters.

The boys have spent 15 nights trapped some 4km inside the flooded cave.

The rescue mission began after rain soaked the Tham Luang Cave area in northern Chiang Rai province for the past 24 hours, heightening the risks in what the governor has called a “war with water and time” to save the team.

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, went missing with their 25-year-old coach after soccer practice on June 23rd, setting out to explore the cave complex near the border with Myanmar.

Thai Navy personnel prepare oxygen tanks for the rescue operations. Photograph: Royal Thai Navy/ EPA

Rescue operation

A mammoth response operation - including a medical unit, ambulance and helicopter for every boy - is waiting outside the cave for the team to emerge.

An Australian doctor, who is part of Sunday’s rescue mission, checked the health of the boys last night and gave the all clear for the rescue to proceed, Mr Narongsak said.

Weather. com forecast sustained thunderstorms lasting through Sunday and Monday, with further stormy weather expected for around the next two weeks.

Gong Hui, a Chinese diver involved in the operation that has drawn some 130 Thai and international divers, said on Saturday before the fresh rains that water levels in the cave had “receded a lot” after sustained pumping had removed millions of liters of water.

To escape, the children must dive through dark, narrow passageways sometimes no more than 60sms wide, that have challenged some of the world’s leading cave divers.

A former member of Thailand’s Seal unit died during a dive on Thursday night, a grim turn in what began two weeks ago as an outing to celebrate the birthday of one of the boys. – Reuters