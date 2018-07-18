Thai cave boys greeted with applause at first public appearance after rescue

The 12 boys and their football coach who were rescued from a cave in northern Thailand have appeared at a news conference, entering to applause from the media and classmates.

The boys put on a quick demonstration of their skills in a special miniature football field set up in the hall in Chiang Rai where the conference took place.

They then hugged their friends before taking seats alongside doctors and others who helped them during their ordeal.

Medics took the first two questions, and said the 13 were healthy in body and mind.

Doctors added that the boys gained about 3kg (6.6lbs) on average since they were rescued from the cave last week.

They were said to have lost an average of 4kg (9lbs) during the 18 days they were trapped in the Tham Luang cave complex in Chiang Rai.

The 12 boys and their soccer coach waved, smiled and offered traditional “wai” greetings.

“Bringing the Wild Boars Home,” read a banner in Thai on the set, designed to resemble a soccer field, complete with goalposts and nets, where the boys arrayed themselves on a dais, beside five members of the rescue team.

Some of the 12 members of the Wild Boar soccer team. Photograph: Pongmant Tasiri/EPA

A crowd of media and onlookers was penned behind barricades as the group arrived in vans from the hospital where it has stayed since last week’s international effort to extricate it from a flooded cave complex where it had been trapped.

“Today we will get the answers to the questions we have been wondering, from the boys themselves,” said Suthichai Yoon, presenter of the 45-minute programme being televised live on dozens of channels.

The boys, who sported crisp haircuts had been given confidence-building exercises ahead of Wednesday’s event, the hospital director said.

“We don’t know what wounds the kids are carrying in their hearts,” said justice ministry official Tawatchai Thaikaew, who asked for the boys’ privacy to be respected after the discharge, for fear that media attention could affect their mental health.

“The media know the children are in a difficult situation, they have overcome peril and if you ask risky questions then it could break the law,” he told reporters.

The 12-member “Wild Boars” soccer team and their coach rescued from a flooded cave pose with a drawing picture of Samarn Kunan, a former Thai navy diver who died working to rescue them. Photograph: Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital and Ministry of Public Health/Reuters

Rescue

The group had planned to explore the Tham Luang cave complex for about an hour after soccer practice on June 23rd. But a rainy season downpour flooded the tunnels, trapping them.

Two British divers found them on July 2nd, squatting on a mound in a chamber several kilometres inside the complex. All were brought to safety during the three-day rescue, organised by Thai navy SEALs and a global team of cave-diving experts.

Two of the 12 rescued members of the Wild Boar soccer team depart from the Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in Chiang Rai province, Thailand.l Photograph: Chaichan Chaimun/EPA

The rescue effort drew global media attention and hundreds of journalists, many of whom left after it wrapped up, but excitement picked up again in the usually sleepy town of Chiang Rai ahead of the much-anticipated appearance.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn has granted permission for a party in the Royal Plaza, a public square in Bangkok’s old town, to thank the Thai and foreign participants in the rescue, the government said.

Earlier, prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters the celebration would feature a banquet and entertainment, but gave no further details.–Reuters and PA