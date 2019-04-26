Sunday Masses in Sri Lanka cancelled amid fears of further attacks

There will be no Sunday Masses until further notice after the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, the Archbishop of Colombo has said.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith made the comment during a news conference on Friday in the Sri Lankan capital.

The cleric appealed for financial support to rebuild the lives of affected people and reconstruct the churches targeted in the Islamic State-claimed suicide bombings, which killed over 250 people on Easter Sunday.

The US Embassy in Sri Lanka has warned people to stay away from places of worship this weekend over concerns about possible further attacks.

Sri Lankan officials say they continue to search for suspects in relation to the bombings.

The cardinal told journalists that church officials had seen a leaked security document describing Catholic churches and other denominations as major targets for attackers.

He also asked the faithful to stay home for their own safety.

“We don’t want repetitions,” said the cardinal in cancelling the services.

On Friday, authorities urged Muslims not to hold congregational prayers over fears they might be targeted.

However, several mosques did under the protection of security forces.

Gunfire exchanged

Meanwhile Sri Lankan soldiers have exchanged gunfire with suspects linked to the Easter attacks after attempting to raid a building in the country’s Eastern Province.

Brigadier Sumith Atapattu said a gun battle was under way in the coastal town of Sammanthurai, 200 miles from the capital, Colombo.

Local militants with ties to the Islamic State group conducted a series of suicide bombings on Easter Sunday at churches and luxury hotels in and around Colombo and in the distant seaside village of Batticaloa.

The health ministry says about 250 people were killed.

Sri Lanka has remained on edge as authorities have pursued suspects with possible access to explosives.

Earlier police said the suspected leader of the militant group which authorities say carried out the bombings died in the attacks.

Police said on an official Twitter account that Mohamed Zahran, the leader of local militant group National Towheed Jamaat known for his vitriolic extremist speeches on social media, had been killed in one of the nine suicide bombings.

Police also said they had arrested the group’s second-in-command.

They said investigators had determined that the assailants’ military training was provided by someone they called “Army Mohideen”, and that weapons training had taken place overseas and at some locations in Sri Lanka’s Eastern Province.

Police also said that the attackers had worked out at a local gym and by playing football using their authentic national identity cards.

They added that the vehicles used in the attack were purchased from a car dealership in Kadawatha, a suburb of the capital Colombo.

They said that the operator of a copper factory who was arrested in connection with the bombings had helped Mohideen make improvised explosive devices and purchase empty cartridges sold by the Sri Lankan military as scrap copper.

Australia’s prime minister said earlier on Friday it had been confirmed that the Sri Lanka attackers were supported by the Islamic State group, which has claimed responsibility for the massacre, distributing video of Zahran and others pledging allegiance to the caliphate.

Isis links

Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena told reporters in Colombo that some 140 people in the island nation had been identified as having links to the Islamic State group, and that the Sri Lankan government has “the capability ”to completely control Isis activities“ in the country.

“We will completely control this and create a free and peaceful environment for people to live,” he said.

Mr Sirisena blamed Sri Lanka’s defence secretary, who resigned Thursday, and police chief, who he said would soon step down, for a failure to share weeks of information from international intelligence agencies about the plot ahead of time.

Across Colombo on Friday, there was a visible increase of security as authorities warned of another attack and pursued suspects that could have access to explosives.

Armed soldiers stood guard outside St Anthony’s Shrine, one of the three churches attacked, and nearby shops were closed.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he feared some of the suspects “may go out for a suicide attack”.

The UK’s foreign ministry advised its citizens not to travel to the island nation off the tip of India.

Late on Thursday, Sri Lanka’s health ministry drastically revised down its estimated death toll from the coordinated attacks.

A statement said “approximately” 253 people had died, nearly one-third lower than the police’s estimated death toll of 359.

The discrepancy was not immediately explained, but it fit a pattern of claims and counterclaims by Sri Lankan officials that have muddled the investigation. – AP