Suicide car bombing kills Indian soldiers in disputed region of Kashmir

At least 25 Indian paramilitaries have been killed in the first suicide car bombing in the disputed region of Kashmir in nearly two decades.

A lone militant is believed to have driven a vehicle laden with explosives close to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy and detonated it just after 3pm on Thursday on a busy highway outside the state capital of Srinagar.

Senior police officer Muneer Ahmed Khan said the attack occurred as the convoy reached Pampore on the outskirts of the disputed region’s main city of Srinagar.

He said a bus was destroyed and at least five other vehicles were damaged by the blast.

Officials said the bus was carrying at least 35 soldiers.

Mr Khan said soldiers and counter-insurgency police reinforcements were deployed in the area.

“The convoy was coming into Kashmir valley and was hit by a vehicle explosion which was carried out by a suicide bomber,” Sanjay Sharma, a CRPF spokesman, said. “It was a very powerful explosion and a bus has been completely shredded.”

Photographs from the scene showed the blackened, twisted remains of a CRPF bus surrounded by debris.

Indian news outlets quoted police sources saying at least 26 paramilitaries had died which, if true, would make the attack the deadliest in 20 years.

Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2019

Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol near Pampore after a car bomb attack. Photograph: AP Photo/Dar Yasin

The Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack.

It said it was carried out by Adil Ahmad Dar, a locally recruited fighter from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The group released a video showing Mr Dar delivering his will and a photo of him surrounded by guns and grenades.

Later on Thursday thousands of people chanting slogans, such as “Brother Adil: your blood will bring revolution” and “Go India, go back,” marched to the militant’s village in solidarity.

Government forces tried to stop the villagers from gathering, leading to clashes as groups of young people hurled stones at the troops, who fired tear gas.

Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik accused Pakistan of guiding the attack.

“Visibly it seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility,” Mr Malik said. “Such actions will not deter the resolve of our security forces ... we will finish these inimical forces to the last.”

Militant groups have been fighting Indian security forces in Kashmir for 30 years. Control of the Himalayan region is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed in full by both, with a smaller patch administered by China.

Though fedayeen assaults – in which gunmen enter an encounter knowing they will fight to the death – are relatively common in Kashmir, Thursday’s attack is the first using a car bomb in 19 years. It follows the deadliest year for militants in a decade. Three gunfights this week left eight insurgents and one Indian soldier dead.

The last car bomb attack in Kashmir was carried out in 2000 by a resident of Birmingham in the UK, Mohammad Bilal.

Jaish-e-Mohammed is designated by the UN as a terrorist group and is alleged to have links to elements within the Pakistani government.

China has repeatedly blocked attempts by the Indian government to have the UN security council declare the group’s leader, Masood Azhar, a terrorist.

The group carried out the most recent major attack in Kashmir in September 2016, when its fighters stormed an army camp in Uri, a garrison town near the ceasefire line with Pakistan, and killed 19 soldiers.

That attack prompted India to announce it had carried out an incursion into Pakistan-controlled Kashmir to destroy a militant staging ground, an operation referred to as “surgical strikes” and turned into a patriotic blockbuster film that is currently screening.

The Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, called the bombing despicable. “I strongly condemn this dastardly attack,” he tweeted. “The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly.”

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the main opposition Congress party, sent condolences to the victims. “I’m deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a CRPF convoy in which 10 of our brave men have been martyred and many others wounded,” he said, quoting an earlier death toll.– Guardian and Associated Press