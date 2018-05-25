South Korea’s Moon urges Trump and Kim to talk directly

South Korean president Moon Jae-in has urged Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un to talk directly to each other after the US president called off a scheduled summit in Singapore with the North Korean leader.

“Denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of permanent peace are historic tasks that can neither be abandoned nor delayed,” Mr Moon said during an emergency meeting with his top security officials at the presidential office, the Blue House.

Mr Trump earlier had called off the June 12th summit, blaming the North’s “tremendous anger and open hostility”.

“I am very perplexed and it is very regrettable that the North Korea-US summit will not be held on June 12th when it was scheduled to be held,” Mr Moon was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

Mr Moon said there may be a problem in the way the two countries were communicating.

“It may be difficult to resolve the sensitive and difficult diplomatic issues through such methods of communication currently being employed,” he was quoted as saying. Some suggested the two leaders could use a recently installed hotline between Seoul and Pyongyang to communicate.

The summit would have been the first time a sitting US president met with a North Korean leader.

Mr Trump’s shock announcement came hours after the North Koreans apparently demolished its Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the northeast of the country, in front of a selected group of journalists from Britain, the US, China and Russia, although without the presence of international scientists.

The North’s vice foreign minister Kim Kye-gwan earlier made a statement on the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) saying Pyongyang was ready to meet the US side “at any time and in any format”.

“As for the tremendous anger and open hostility referred to by President Trump, it is just a reaction to the unbridled remarks made by the US side which has long pressed the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) unilaterally to scrap its nuclear programme ahead of the DPRK-US summit,” he said.

He said the US side’s unilateral decision was making the North reconsider whether they were right to gone to all the efforts it had made so far and to opt for a new path.