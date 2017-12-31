Six die after seaplane crashes into Sydney river

Six people have died after a seaplane crashed into a Sydney river on Sunday during a sightseeing flight ahead of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Police said they did not immediately know the cause of the crash, nor the identities of the five passengers, but were speaking with several witnesses who were in boats on one of the waterways’ busiest days of the year.

Police said the seaplane was returning the party of five people from a waterside restaurant in Sydney’s north to the Sydney Seaplanes headquarters in Rose Bay in the city’s east when it crashed into the water, immediately sinking. The pilot was the sixth victim.

The aircraft was operated by Sydney Seaplanes, a major tourism operator in the city. Several visiting celebrities have flown on the company’s sightseeing planes, including tech mogul Bill Gates, comedian Jerry Seinfeld and actor Cuba Gooding jnr.

Sydney Seaplanes has been operating since 1938, originally flying from Australia to Britain, a journey that required 30 refuelling stops along what became famous as the “Kangaroo” route.–Reuters