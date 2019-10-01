Protester shot in Hong Kong as clashes escalate

A Hong Kong protester was shot with live ammunition for the first time since pro-democracy protests engulfed the city four months ago, as violent clashes between demonstrators and police in the Asian financial hub escalated sharply on the 70th anniversary of Communist party rule in China.

Violence broke out across the city as tens of thousands of protesters marched in a show of defiance against Beijing on the day that Xi Jinping oversaw the biggest military parade in China’s history.

The protester was shot by a riot police officer during a clash on Tuesday afternoon, according to three members of the city’s police force with direct knowledge of the situation.

Police and demonstrators have been engaged in pitched street battles, with officers drawing their revolvers and firing live warning shots into the air and protesters attacking police with sticks, metal poles and petrol bombs.

The city’s Hospital Authority said they had treated 31 people, including two who were in critical condition.

By late afternoon, the authorities had ordered the evacuation of the city’s central government offices, with water cannons used to spray blue dye at protesters who had descended on the complex.

The police also guarded the Chinese government’s liaison office in the western part of Hong Kong island, stationing two water cannon trucks near the building. In previous weeks, the building had been defaced by demonstrators in an assault on the main symbol of Beijing’s power in Hong Kong.

Beijing parade

The protests came as Mr Xi marked the 70th anniversary celebrations in Beijing with a military parade that featured an estimated 15,000 troops, 160 warplanes and 580 tanks.

Police detain an anti-government protester in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photograph: Felipe Dana/AP

China wants to use the pageantry to boost patriotism in the face of several challenges: its economy is growing at the slowest pace in almost 30 years; a swine fever epidemic has sent pork prices soaring and the country is suffering from a prolonged trade war with the US.

“There is no force that can obstruct the advance of the People’s Republic of China,” Mr Xi said, even as the biggest pro-democracy uprising on Chinese soil since the 1989 Tiananmen Square movement was erupting in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong began the day in lockdown, with almost 30 shopping malls and a number of metro stations closed on what is normally a busy public holiday. The measures highlight the significant economic cost the protests have caused the city since they began four months ago.

“The so-called National Day is a day for mourning. We are mourning those who sacrificed for democracy in China . . . it’s 70 years of suppression,” said Lee Cheuk-yan, a former legislator and democracy activist, marching in one of the city’s biggest shopping districts that is usually flooded with mainland Chinese tourists.

In the shopping district of Causeway Bay, thousands of people mostly dressed in black and some wearing Guy Fawkes masks, stood chanting “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Time” and singing protest songs.

Police detain a protester on a road in the Wanchai area of Hong Kong. Photograph: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

A woman who identified herself only as Ms Lam said in Beijing “they are singing and dancing to celebrate the occasion”.

“But there’s nothing for us to celebrate here - look around and everywhere all you see are police,” she said. “I am a Hong Konger and we just don’t feel any sense of belonging [to China].”

As an elite group of dignitaries gathered for an annual flag-raising ceremony by the city’s waterfront, pro-democracy protesters scuffled with pro-Beijing demonstrators nearby.

The 70th anniversary has bestowed on China the distinction of being the longest surviving communist regime, outlasting the Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1991.

In a hugely symbolic gesture, Mr Xi on Monday led seven top officials to pay tribute to Mao Zedong, the founding father of the People's Republic. It was the first time since the end of the Cultural Revolution that a head of state had visited the former leader's mausoleum at Tiananmen Square ahead of the National Day celebration.