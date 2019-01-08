North Korean leader visits China as preparations for US summit continue

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is visiting China at the invitation of Chinese president Xi Jinping, Chinese and North Korean state media reported yesterday, as preparations for a second summit with US president Donald Trump continue.

Mr Kim left for China on a private train on Monday afternoon accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and other senior North Korean officials, including Kim Yong Chol and Ri Yong Ho, North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency said.

China’s official Xinhua news agency also confirmed the visit and said Mr Kim is visiting China from Monday to Thursday. The report did not state the purpose of the visit.

The visit, first reported by South Korean media, comes amid reports of advanced negotiations for a second summit between Washington and Pyongyang. Mr Kim travelled to China, his most important ally, three times to meet with Mr Xi last year before and after summits with Mr Trump and South Korean president Moon Jae-in.

South Korea’s Hankyoreh newspaper said on Monday that he will meet with Mr Xi for a fourth summit. Mr Kim said last week in a new year address he is ready to meet Mr Trump again anytime to achieve their common goal of denuclearising the Korean peninsula, but warned he may have to take an alternative path if US sanctions and pressure against the country continued.

China is North Korea’s most important economic and diplomatic backer, despite anger over its neighbour’s nuclear and missile programmes. Ties have warmed in the last year as Pyongyang’s relations with both Seoul and Washington have also improved. – (Reuters)