North Korea says it has halted nuclear missile tests

North Korea does not plan to conduct further nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile tests, its state-run media has reported, citing leader Kim Jong Un.

The announcement was immediately welcomed by US president Donald Trump in what was seen as a dramatic development ahead of his much-anticipated meeting with Kim.

It goes a long way towards meeting US demands for denuclearisation, as Pyongyang and Washington work to agree on when and where Kim will meet Mr Trump for historic talks that barely seemed possible just a few months ago.

North Korea has up to now pointedly ignored international sanctions aimed at stopping its nuclear tests.

Kim said the regime’s nuclear test site in the northern area of the country has completed its mission and will be dismantled, the Korean Central News Agency said in a statement.

The comments come ahead of his planned meeting next week with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. “I solemnly declare that we have accomplished credible weaponization of nuclear forces,” Kim was quoted as saying at a party meeting on Friday.

“Our decision to suspend nuclear tests is part of the world’s important steps for nuclear disarmament and our republic will join global efforts to completely suspend nuclear tests.”

Mr Trump tweeted: “North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World — big progress! Look forward to our summit.”

Earlier this week Mr Trump moved to temper expectations about a possible meeting with Kim, warning that he would walk out of talks if his objectives were not met.

He was speaking at the end of a two-day summit with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.