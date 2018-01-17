North Korea offers to send 230 cheerleaders to Winter Olympics

At the latest round of inter-Korean talks, North Korea has offered to send a 230-member squad of cheerleaders to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics next month and to make an historic crossing by land across the border, South Korean officials said.

The talks in the peace village of Panmunjom at the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas are the latest sign of warmer ties between the two bitter rivals, divided since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

The minister-level talks lasted 45 minutes and took place in the Peace House, a building on the South Korean side of the heavily fortified DMZ. They also covered the size of the taekwondo delegation to attend the games, which run from February 9th to 25th and the possibility of both Koreas marching together during the games. The North will also send a delegation to the Paralympics.

Despite an apparent thawing of relations, tensions remain. US president Donald Trump, whose aggressive tweets describing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as “little Rocketman” have raised hackles in Pyongyang, was targeted by the Rodong Sinmun daily, one of the official organs of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, which published an article slamming the US president as a “lunatic”.

“Trump astounded the international community by ridiculously distorting and manipulating the reality of our republic and ripping out all kinds of curse against us for a whopping 22 minutes in his 35-minute speech at the puppet National Assembly [in South Korea]

Vancouver talks

At a meeting in Vancouver of 20 foreign ministers to discuss North Korea, to which neither China nor Russia were invited, US secretary of state Rex Tillerson called for pressure to be piled on Pyongyang.

“As it was in the beginning, the great goal of the pressure campaign is to cut off the sources of funding that the DPRK [North Korea] uses to finance its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Additionally, we must increase the cost of the regime’s behaviour to the point that North Korea comes to the table for credible negotiations,” Mr Tillerson said.

China, along with Russia the North’s only major ally, is caught in the middle in efforts to bring about a peaceful solution on the Korean peninsula, condemned the Vancouver talks as illegitimate and non-representative.

“While countries are committed to finding a proper solution for the peaceful settlement of the Korean peninsula nuclear issue, some parties hold such a meeting in the name of the so-called United Nations command during the Cold War era. We do not know what the purpose of convening such a meeting is,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a regular news conference.