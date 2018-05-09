North Korea frees three US citizens during Mike Pompeo visit

North Korea has released three American detainees in a goodwill gesture ahead of a planned summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, the US president tweeted, and they are on their way home with secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

“I am pleased to inform you that secretary of state Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the three wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health,” Mr Trump said in tweet.

The three US detainees are a Korean-American missionary Kim Dong-chul, and teachers Kim Sang-duk and Kim Hak-song. All had been working in North Korea and were accused of “hostile acts against the country and were being held as “prisoners of war”.

“Also, good meeting with Kim Jong-un. Date and place set,” Mr Trump tweeted. He said he would be there to greet the men on arrival and described it as “very exciting”.

Korean-American missionary Kim Dong-chul during a news conference in Pyongyang in a photograph released in March 2016 by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency. He was among three US detainees released on Wednesday. Photograph: KCNA via KNS/AFP/Getty Images

The summit is expected to take place in late May or early June and there is speculation it could take place in Panmunjom, a peace village on the South Korea side of the demilitarised zone (DMZ) dividing the two countries.

Earlier talks

Mr Pompeo earlier held talks in the Koryo Hotel in the North Korean capital with Kim Yong-chol, who heads up the United Front Department handling inter-Korean relations.

“For decades, we have been adversaries. Now we are hopeful that we can work together to resolve this conflict, take away threats to the world and make your country have all the opportunities your people so richly deserve,” Mr Pompeo said.

Mr Kim, who is a former spy chief, said: “I have high expectations the United States will play a very big role in establishing peace on the Korean peninsula.”

This was Mr Pompeo’s second visit to North Korea in less than six weeks.

The only American released so far by North Korea during Mr Trump’s presidency was Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old student who returned to the US in a coma last year after 17 months in captivity and died days later.

Tokyo meeting

Senior leaders from the region met in Tokyo to discuss the forthcoming summit, including Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, South Korean president Moon Jae-in and Chinese premier Li Keqiang.

Mr Li said the countries involved should “seize the opportunity to promote denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”, according to a report on the official Xinhua news agency reported.

President Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un held their second meeting in two months earlier this week in the Chinese city of Dalian, during which Mr Kim said he hoped for “phased” and “synchronised” measures to realise denuclearisation and lasting peace on the Korean peninsula.

Mr Trump and Mr Xi subsequently spoke on the telephone about developments.

Mr Abe said his nation would normalise ties with North Korea if the nuclear and missile issues, along with that of the abduction of Japanese citizens, were solved comprehensively.

North Korea kidnapped 13 Japanese citizens decades ago to train spies. Five have returned to Japan.