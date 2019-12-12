New Zealand volcano: police to begin search for bodies on island
Recovery operation will go ahead despite the risk of another eruption on White Island
An aerial view of White Island where police will search today in the hope of recovering the bodies of eight people believed to have been killed when the volcano erupted. Photograph: Reuters
Recovery teams in New Zealand will set out shortly after first light on Friday to search for bodies of eight people who died during a volcanic eruption, the country’s police deputy commissioner said.
“There is no zero risk with this plan, it does comes with risk,” Mike Clement told reporters at a news conference in Whakatane on Thursday.
He said the team knows where six of the bodies are on White Island, but have limited opportunities to look for two others. All eight are presumed dead.
The known death toll after Monday’s eruption is eight. More than 20 others are in intensive care suffering severe burns.
More to follow. Reuters