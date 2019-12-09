New Zealand volcano eruption: One dead, at least 20 injured

One person has died and more fatalities are likely after a volcano erupted on a small New Zealand island, police said.

New Zealand Police (NZP) said in a statement that fewer than 50 tourists were on or near White Island in the country’s Bay of Plenty when it erupted on Monday afternoon.

“At this stage, we can confirm there has been one fatality, and based on the information we have it is likely there are others,” NZP said.

New Zealanders and foreign tourists are believed to be involved, police added.

“There remain a number of people on the island who are unaccounted for,” the statement said.

St John medical responders said earlier they believed there were 20 people on the island who were injured and in need of medical treatment.

In this image made from video, injured people from White Island volcanic eruption are ferried into waiting ambulances in Whakatane, New Zealand. Photograph: Katee Shanls/NZME via AP

White Island is the country’s most active volcano.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern said the situation on White Island, which is off the eastern coast of the North Island, was “significant and evolving”.

A level four alert was issued for the volcano, also known by its Maori name Whakaari, indicating a “moderate volcanic eruption,” according to the science agency GeoNet. The scale runs from zero to five – a major eruption.

Ambulance officers were travelling to the island with the coast guard and seven helicopters had also been dispatched with paramedics on board. A spokeswoman said the service’s medical director would establish a triage unit on the island when he arrived.–PA and Guardian