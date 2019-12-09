New Zealand volcano eruption: Five dead, at least eight missing

Five people have died, eight people are missing and 31 remain in hospital following an eruption on a volcanic island in New Zealand, prime minister Jacinda Ardern has said.

The volcano on White Island erupted on Monday with a towering blast of ash and scalding steam as tourists were exploring. Police said that the site was still too dangerous hours later for rescuers to search for the missing but that aircraft had seen no signs of life.

The disaster immediately raised questions of why people were allowed to visit the island 50km (30 miles) off mainland New Zealand after scientists had noted an uptick in volcanic activity in recent weeks. White Island is the tip of an undersea volcano.

The eruption sent a plume of steam and ash about 3,660m (12,000ft) into the air.

This handout photograph courtesy of Michael Schade shows the volcano on New Zealand’s White Island spewing steam and ash moments after it erupted on Monday. Photograph: Michael Schade/AFP

This handout photograph shows the volcano on New Zealand’s White Island spewing steam and ash following an eruption on Monday. Photograph: Michael Schade via Getty Images

This aerial photo shows White Island after its volcanic eruption in New Zealand. Photograph: George Novak/New Zealand Herald via AP

The GeoNet agency, which monitors volcanoes and earthquakes in New Zealand, had raised the alert level on White Island on November 18th from one to two on a scale where five represents a major eruption, noting an increase in sulphur dioxide gas, which originates from magma deep in the volcano. It also said that volcanic tremors had increased from weak to moderate strength.

White Island is New Zealand’s most active cone volcano. About 70 per cent of the volcano lies under the sea. Twelve people were killed on the island in 1914 when it was being mined for sulphur. Part of a crater wall collapsed and a landslide destroyed the miners’ village and the mine itself.

The remains of buildings from another mining enterprise in the 1920s are now a tourist attraction. The island became a private scenic reserve in 1953 and daily tours allow more than 10,000 people to visit every year.

The island is also known by the indigenous Maori name Whakaari. – Guardian