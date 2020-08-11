New Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand after 102 days without local infection

New Zealand has recorded four new cases of Covid-19, after more than 100 days without any community transmission of the disease, the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has announced at a late-night press conference.

There are four confirmed cases of Covid-19 in one family in New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland. The family had not travelled overseas and the source of the infection is unknown.

This is significant because the country had not recorded transmission of the virus within the community in more than three months and daily life had returned to normal, except for strict border controls.

All 22 known cases of the virus before this announcement were among returning travellers quarantined in isolation facilities.

The latest case in New Zealand was diagnosed on Monday in a person in their 50s who lives in South Auckland; a second test on Tuesday also tested positive. The person had no history of overseas travel.

Three other family members of the six in the house have tested positive for coronavirus; the others have tested negative.

Ms Ardern said “many questions remain” about the four new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in the community, after 102 days of no such cases in the country.

She announced that as of 12pm on Wednesday, Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, would be placed in a restrictive phase of lockdown for three days.

Ms Ardern said the most important thing was “tracing this case back to its original origin”.

“We have not been able to determine the source of these cases,” she told reporters.

Those diagnosed had no known link to the managed isolation facilities for returning travellers, nor to the country’s borders, where all recorded cases of the virus have been registered.

All schools and childcare facilities will be closed in Auckland from tomorrow, except for classes for the children of essential workers.– The Guardian