Myanmar coup: Police open fire on protesters in former capital

Police in Myanmar’s ancient former capital of Bagan opened fire on Sunday on demonstrators protesting over last month’s military takeover, wounding several people, according to witness accounts.

At least five people were reported injured as police sought to break up the protest, and photos showed one young man with bloody wounds on his chin and neck, believed to have been caused by a rubber bullet.

Bullet casings collected at the scene indicated that live rounds were also fired.

The city, in the central Mandalay region, is a Unesco World Heritage Site in recognition of the more than 2,000 pagodas or their remnants still situated there, dating from the ninth to 13th centuries, when it was the capital of a kingdom that later became known as Burma and is now Myanmar.

Bagan is best known for being one of the country’s top tourist attractions, but it has also been the scene of large protest marches against the military’s seizure of power on February 1st.

Large protests have occurred daily in many cities and towns across Myanmar, and security forces have responded with greater use of lethal force and mass arrests.

At least 18 protesters were shot and killed on February 28th, and 38 on Wednesday, according to the UN Human Rights Office.

More than 1,500 people have been arrested, the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said.

Protests elsewhere on Sunday, including in the two biggest cities of Yangon and Mandalay, were also met with the use of force by police firing warning shots, and variously employing tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades.

Multiple reports from Yangon said there were also police raids on Saturday night seeking to seize organizers and supporters of the protest movement.

A ward chairman from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, which was ousted from power in the coup, was found dead in a military hospital on Sunday morning by fellow residents of his Pabedan neighbourhood, according to a post on Facebook by NLD poltician Sithu Maung.

In Yangon and elsewhere, raids are carried out nightly after an 8pm curfew by police and soldiers. The arrests are often carried out at gunpoint, without warrants. – PA