Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Co Down

A man has died after a two-vehicle road crash in Co Down on Thursday.

Police reported that a car and a motorbike collided and the motorcyclist died at the scene following his injuries, at the Ballyblack Road East in Newtownards, at about 4.50pm.

Police say inquiries are continuing and have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or why may have dash-cam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1467 of 01/04/21.