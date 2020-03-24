Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has said the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from midnight for 21 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“There will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes,” Mr Modi said in a televised address.

India, which has a population of 1.3 billion, has so far reported 482 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths.

More than 200 million people have been on lockdown since Monday, including the metro areas of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai.

China

In China, the government has lifted the tight lockdown of Hubei province that was imposed to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. People who are cleared to do so will be able to leave the province.

The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started in late December, will remain locked down until April 8th.

China barred people from leaving or entering Wuhan starting on January 23rd and expanded it to most of the province in succeeding days.

Thailand

The prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says his government has agreed to declare a state of emergency to implement stricter measures to control the outbreak.

He said his Cabinet agreed at its weekly meeting to put a one-month state of emergency into effect on Thursday. This will give the government enforcement powers not normally available to it.

Australia

Prisoners regarded as vulnerable to the new coronavirus and low risk to society in Australia’s most populous state would be eligible for early parole under emergency legislation being introduced to the New South Wales Parliament.

It is unclear how many of the state’s 14,000 prisoners could walk free under the legislation proposed by New South Wales attorney general Mark Speakman.

The emergency legislation includes a raft of reforms that Mr Speakman said will provide public authorities with the powers they need to respond appropriately to this once-in-a-century crisis. -

Pakistan

Pakistan has imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. The lockdown also has been extended to Pakistan’s part of disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir after a person was tested positive there.

South Africa

The country’s coronavirus cases leapt again to 554, the most of any country in Africa, as its 57 million people rushed to prepare for a lockdown. Across Africa, 43 of its 54 countries now have cases, with the total at 1,788. Thirteen countries have reported 58 deaths. South Africa has not recorded one.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown on Monday night, following earlier decisions by Rwanda and Tunisia. Workers in South Africa will be required to stay at home except for those in essential services including healthcare and security as well as the production and distribution of food, utilities and medical products.

Individuals can leave home only under “strictly controlled circumstances” to access essential items.