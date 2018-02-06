Maldives crisis deepens after top judges arrested

The Maldives has been plunged into chaos following the arrest of the archipelago nation’s chief justice and other top judges, hours after President Abdulla Yameen imposed a 15-day state of emergency.

The crackdown on the country’s senior judiciary – and the suspension of most civil and political rights – marks an escalation of the stand-off between Mr Yameen and the supreme court, which last week ordered the release of several incarcerated opposition politicians.

The supreme court’s judgment quashed the criminal conviction of former president Mohamed Nasheed, paving the way for the exiled opposition leader’s return to the Maldives to contest upcoming elections – in which Mr Yameen had expected to run virtually unchallenged.

But a defiant Mr Yameen said that his administration would not honour the court order, sparking street protests in the capital, Malé, by opposition supporters who demanded that their leaders be released.

Announcing the state of emergency on Monday night, a presidential spokesman said the supreme court’s judgment “stands in defiance of the highest authority in the country: the constitution”.

He also said that releasing the incarcerated politicians would “raise concerns over national security”.

Powers of arrest

The state of emergency gives security forces powers to arrest and detain suspects, bans public gatherings and suspends some constitutional protections, including the right to privacy.

As the nature of the crackdown became clear, Mr Nasheed appealed for India to send a military expedition to its smaller neighbour to free the judges and political prisoners. He also urged Washington – which has expressed dismay at the deteriorating situation – to impose financial sanctions on Maldivian government figures.

In a statement from his Sri Lanka base, Mr Nasheed described the declaration of emergency as “tantamount to a declaration of martial law”, adding that it was “unconstitutional and illegal”.

The US, UK, India and China have issued travel advisories to their citizens, urging them to postpone non-essential travel to the archipelago.

Mr Yameen’s administration sought to reassure tourists – the lifeblood of the country’s economy – that there was no cause for concern.

“While certain rights will be restricted, no curfews will be in place and businesses and services shall go unaffected,” the presidential spokesman said in a statement, adding that “the safety of all citizens and tourists will be ensured during this unusual period”.

Half-brother

Police have also arrested former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, the current president’s half-brother, who ruled the archipelago with an iron fist for 30 years until 2008.

Mr Gayoom (80) turned against his half-brother a year ago, forming an unlikely opposition alliance with Mr Nasheed, the Maldives’ first democratically elected president, who was ousted in a de facto military coup in 2012.

Police said Mr Gayoom had been arrested on charges of plotting to overthrow the government.

The drama in the Maldives – best known as a luxury beach holiday destination – is being closely watched around the world, particularly by India and China, which are vying for influence over the strategically-located Indian Ocean archipelago.

New Delhi, where sympathies for Mr Nasheed run strong, said it was “imperative” for the Maldivian government to respect the supreme court verdict and release the political prisoners, citing “the spirit of democracy and rule of law”.

But China, which recently agreed a wide-ranging free trade deal with Mr Yameen’s government, called for “resolving differences through dialogue and negotiation”, otherwise describing the matter as the Maldives’ “internal affairs”.

Western governments, including the US, Canada and Britain, have all expressed dismay at the deterioration of the political situation. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018