Malaysia thrown into turmoil as PM Mahathir Mohamad resigns

Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s 94-year-old prime minister, has submitted his resignation to the nation’s monarch, throwing his ruling coalition into turmoil and creating uncertainty over the political future of the south-east Asian country.

The prime minister’s office on Monday said in a statement that Mr Mahathir was set to meet the king at 5pm. Under Malaysia’s constitution, the monarch must appoint a prime minister who has secured a majority of the 222-seat parliament.

Mr Mahathir also resigned as chairman of his party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

The announcements threaten the future of the ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan, or Alliance of Hope, which the prime minister formed with Anwar Ibrahim – his former foe and deputy turned ally – to win elections in 2018.

They also throw into question the promise Mr Mahathir made after his landslide victory in the polls, when he said he would hand power to Mr Anwar after “one or two years”. He has already rolled back that deadline several times, leading to fears the contest could become a rematch of the 1990s, when Mr Anwar was jailed for alleged sodomy after threatening his elder’s rule.

If the king accepts Mr Mahathir’s resignation, it would mark the end of the political career of one of the longest serving leaders in south-east Asia. But it remains unclear whether Mr Mahathir, who served his first term as prime minister from 1981 to 2003, will ultimately retire or whether the move is a political manoeuvre.

Muhyiddin Yassin, Bersatu’s president, said in a Facebook post on Monday that the party would leave the ruling coalition. Eleven MPs also quit Mr Anwar’s People’s Justice Party (PKR) – which had been the alliance’s largest – to form an independent unit, jeopardising the coalition’s majority.

Anti-Anwar faction

Members of opposition parties including United Malays National Organisation, Parti Islam Se Malaysia (PAS) as well as Bersatu and a group of PKR members led by Mohamed Azmin Ali, the economic affairs minister, met late on Sunday for dinner at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel.

The meeting, which was widely reported on local media, was largely interpreted as an effort to form a new coalition that would oust Mr Anwar. Mr Azmin, who is deemed the leader of an anti-Anwar faction within his party, is among the 11 PKR defectors.

Lim Guan Eng, Malaysia’s finance minister, said in a statement that Pakatan Harapan’s presidential council would hold an emergency meeting on Monday night, at which the Democratic Action party – of which Mr Lim is a member – would call for Mr Mahathir to continue as prime minister.

“DAP condemns the treachery of some PH leaders and MPs that attempted to form a back-door government to replace the existing democratically elected PH government with a new coalition,” added Mr Lim.

Mr Mahathir made one of the greatest political comebacks in 2018 after he defected from Umno, the former ruling party that had led Malaysia for 61 years, and recast himself as a reformer. Together with Mr Anwar, he toppled Najib Razak, the then prime minister and Umno stalwart, who is accused of involvement in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB embezzlement scandal. Mr Najib, who is standing trial on charges relating to the 1MDB fraud, maintains his innocence.

Mr Anwar was Mr Mahathir’s deputy prime minister and heir apparent in 1998 when he was arrested and beaten by the country’s police chief. He was convicted of sodomy and corruption and placed in solitary confinement. The sodomy charge was eventually overturned but the controversy sidelined Mr Anwar from politics for about a decade. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020