Life as a foreign journalist in China: Harassment and intimidation are part of the job
My time reporting for The Irish Times featured some tense encounters with officials
Peter Goff, who reported from China for The Irish Times: “Watching China develop and thrive in so many respects has been a privilege.”
Tense times are to be expected whenever a foreign journalist is summoned to Beijing’s ministry of foreign affairs but on this freezing day in January 2020 there was a particular edge in the air.
On that morning the Communist Party mouthpiece the Global Times ran an unsigned article headlined: “Irish Times report smears China through fabricated news about Xinjiang. ”