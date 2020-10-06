Kyrgyzstan opposition claims to have seized control of country

Opposition groups claimed to have seized power in Kyrgyzstan after protesters broke into the parliament building in the capital Bishkek, in the wake of Sunday’s parliamentary elections which they say were rigged.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said “political forces” were tryin “to illegally seize state power” in the Central Asian country where two of his predecessors have been swept from power over the past 15 years.

Protesters stormed the government headquarters in central Bishkek that houses the country’s parliament and government on Monday evening, according to footage that showed people defacing the president’s office, piles of official documents thrown on to the street and smoke rising from the building.

On Tuesday Kyrgyzstan’s central election commission said it had invalidated the results of the election, which had shown parties allied to Mr Jeenbekov won the largest share of the votes, amid allegations of vote-buying.

People protesting against the election results outside the government building in Bishkek. Photograph: Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators also breached the country’s national security headquarters and freed former president Almazbek Atambayev, whose party said it had “overthrown the criminal government”.

Allies of Mr Atambayev said they had taken control of Kyrgyzstan’s interior ministry, national security committee and the city of Bishkek, and had formed an opposition “coordination council”.

Mr Jeenbekov was Mr Atambayev’s protege when he succeeded him as president in 2017, but the two men fell out and Mr Atambayev was arrested last year after allegedly calling for his successor’s overthrow.

The unrest in Kyrgyzstan, which hosts a Russian military base and has vast natural resources, comes amid widespread turmoil across the former Soviet Union, presenting a challenge to Moscow, the dominant regional power.

The upheaval follows weeks of violence and protest in Belarus against the re-election of strongman president Alexander Lukashenko, and open conflict between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over disputed territories in the Caucasus.

Protests in Kyrgyzstan began following Sunday’s parliamentary election

“The political turmoil reflects strong public disapproval of President Jeenbekov, his government’s handling of the [coronavirus] pandemic, entrenched corruption and the regional north-south divide in the country,” said Kate Mallinson at Prism Political Risk Management.

“Credible reports of vote-buying and voter intimidation in the elections were the tipping point for public mobilisation, as well as the perception that the southerners, close to Mr Jeenbekov, had bought the election,” she added.

One person was killed and close to 600 were injured in the overnight unrest, according to the country’s health ministry.

“We have taken all possible measures to prevent an aggravation of the situation,” Mr Jeenbekov said in a statement published on the presidential website. “I urge the leaders of political parties to calm their supporters and move them away from the places where they have gathered.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020