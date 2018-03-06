Kim Jong-un holds ‘open-hearted’ talks with South Korean envoys

Kim Jong-un held groundbreaking talks in Pyongyang with the envoys from South Korean president Moon Jae-in, the North Korean official news agency KCNA said, the first time he has met officials from the South since he came to power in 2011.

The 10 South Korean envoys were led by the head of the presidential national security office Chung Eui-yong and held what KCNA said were “open-hearted” talks.

Mr Kim expressed his “firm will to vigorously advance north-south relations and write a new history of national reunification by the concerted efforts of our nation to be proud of in the world” during a four-hour meeting and dinner, KCNA reported.

It’s the latest sign that both Koreas are trying to mend ties on the Korean peninsula, bitterly divided since the Korean War ended in 1953 with an armistice but no peace treaty.

However the international community, and the US in particular, is watching closely for signs that Pyongyang is trying to drive a wedge between traditional allies Washington and Seoul.

North Korea has been under heavy UN sanctions since a series of nuclear tests and missile launches were held in defiance of international calls for it to abandon its atomic programme.

The key aim is to encourage North Korea and the US to talk to one another.

The meeting and dinner was also attended by Mr Kim’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, and his younger sister Kim Yo-jong, who brought the invitation for talks to the South last month during the Winter Olympics.

The South was less fulsome in advance of a full de-brief on the meeting, but an official from the presidential Blue House said it appeared “not to be disappointing.”

Mr Moon described the trip as marking the start of South Korea’s efforts to build peace and remove nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula.

“ We now have embarked on a journey for peace and prosperity with a belief that we can achieve our goal of establishing peace and denuclearising the Korean peninsula through our own efforts,” he said, quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

At the same time, he was careful to stress South Korea’s links to the US and need to strengthen the alliance and defensive capabilities, as well as keeping neighbours such as Japan on-side.

“I will further develop and strengthen the Korea-US joint defence posture ... I will also continue my efforts to win the full support of other neighbouring countries and the international community for peace on the Korean peninsula,” he said.

The Pentagon said it was “cautiously optimistic” about the resumption of talks between the two Koreas. Lines of dialogue were reopened in January for the first time in two years.

North Korea insists it will stick to its nuclear weapons, which it sees as a deterrent against Washington’s aim for regime change.

However, Pyongyang has not carried out any nuclear or missile tests since November.