Japan typhoon: at least 10 dead, 3,000 stranded at airport

The strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years has killed at least 10 people and closed one of the country’s busiest airports indefinitely.

More than 400,000 households in western and central Japan were left without power after Typhoon Jebi struck with sustained winds of 100mph at landfall on Japan’s main island.

Chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said at least 10 people were confirmed dead and about 300 were injured.

A tanker that became unmoored by the pounding waves and wind crashed into a bridge linking offshore Kansai International Airport to the mainland, damaging the bridge and the ship and stranding 3,000 passengers overnight at the airport.

On Wednesday morning, people left by boat or were transported by buses across an intact road on the damaged bridge.

The airport is built on two artificial islands in Osaka Bay, and the high seas flooded one of the runways, cargo storage and other facilities, said the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Airport officials could not say when the airport would resume operations. Flooding has largely subsided, but assessments were still being done on possible damage to equipment key to flight operations and repairs of the damaged bridge.

The airport is a gateway for Asian tourists visiting Osaka, Kyoto and Kobe. A closure of the only international airport serving one of Japan’s key business and commercial areas has triggered concerns about its impact on tourism and the economy.

The passengers who were stranded overnight appeared relieved but exhausted and said they spent an uneasy night in the dark.

Car maker Daihatsu, electronics giant Panasonic and beverage maker Kirin suspended production at factories in Osaka and nearby prefectures on Tuesday, although most of them are expected to resume on Wednesday, Kyodo News agency reported.

The Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka closed for a second day on Wednesday but said it would reopen on Thursday.

A man in his 70s died after he was blown to the ground from his apartment in Osaka prefecture. Police said five others died elsewhere in the prefecture after being hit by flying objects or falling from their apartments.

In nearby Shiga prefecture, a man (71) was killed when a storage unit collapsed on him, and a man in his 70s died after falling from a roof in Mie, officials said.

In nearby Nishinomiya, Hyogo prefecture, about 100 cars at a seaside dealership burned after their electrical systems were shorted out by sea water, fire officials said. – PA