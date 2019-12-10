Irish woman among survivors of New Zealand volcano eruption

An Irish woman has been included in the list of survivors following Monday’s volcano eruption on New Zealand’s White Island.

Eimear Doyle (26) from Wexford was confirmed alive in a list of names posted online by the New Zealand Red Cross as part of its family links website. The website allows family members to register names of loved ones who have gone missing in a disaster. Ms Doyle’s name had been registered online by her father James Doyle and was tagged in green as “I am alive”.

A department of foreign affairs spokesman said staff were aware of the case of an Irish person caught up in the disaster and stood ready to provide consular assistance if requested.

It’s understood no other Irish nationals were caught up in the disaster.

People from the UK, Hong Kong and India were marked as deceased on the Red Cross list.

A sixth person has died in hospital following the volcanic eruption on White Island which sits about 50km from the town of Whakatane on New Zealand’s mainland east coast. Eight people are still missing while more than 30 people were hospitalised following the explosion.

While search parties have been unable to set foot on the island for safety reasons New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern said reconnaissance flights showed no signs of life on the ash covered island.

Police said 47 people were on the island at the time of the eruption – 24 from Australia, nine from the United States, five from New Zealand, four from Germany, two each from China and the UK and one from Malaysia.

“I would strongly suggest that there is no one that has survived on the island,” police deputy commissioner John Tims said of the eight people still missing.

Of the injured, at least 27 suffered greater than 71 per cent body surface burns, and some could succumb to their wounds, said Peter Watson, the government’s chief medical officer.

Burns units across the South Pacific nation of 4.5 million are full to capacity, he added.

“It’s now clear that there were two groups on the island – those who were able to be evacuated and those who were close to the eruption,” Ms Ardern said at a morning news conference in Whakatane, a town on the mainland’s east coast, about 50 km from White Island.

Later, in parliament, she paid tribute to the pilots of four helicopters that landed on White Island in the aftermath of the eruption to bring out survivors.

“In their immediate efforts to get people off the island, those pilots made an incredibly brave decision under extremely dangerous circumstances,” Ms Ardern said. “I suspect their own personal safety was the last thing on their minds.”