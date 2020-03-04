Iran and South Korea report over 500 new coronavirus cases

Iran and South Korea both reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

With thousands of sick people waiting for hospital beds in Daegu, the South Korean city at the centre of the worst outbreak outside mainland China, the total number of confirmed cases in the country increased to 5,328, with at least 32 deaths, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Most cases were in and around Daegu, the country’s fourth-largest city, where the flu-like virus has spread rapidly through members of a fringe Christian group. Health officials expect the number of new cases to be high for the near future as they complete the testing of more than 200,000 members of the Christian sect, as well as thousands of other suspected cases from smaller clusters.

“We need special measures in times of emergency,” South Korean prime minister Chung Sye-kyun told a cabinet meeting, referring to extra medical resources sent to hotspots like Daegu and economic measures including a $9.8 billion stimulus.

“In order to overcome Covid-19 as quickly as possible and minimise the impact on the economy, it is necessary to proactively inject all available resources.”

Covid-19 is the illness caused by the new coronavirus which emerged from central China late last year and has spread around the world.

Iran on Wednesday announced that there had been 586 new cases in the previous 24 hours and that the total number of related deaths stood at 92.

Testing speed

Tensions over how to contain the spread of coronavirus have escalated in the United States, with the death toll climbing to nine as politicians expressed doubts about the government’s ability to ramp up the speed of testing.

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state, and most were residents of a nursing home in suburban Seattle. The number of cases in the US overall has passed 100 scattered across at least 14 states, with 27 in Washington.

In New York state, a second coronavirus case was confirmed in a 50-year-old man with an underlying respiratory illness. He is hospitalised and in a serious condition.

New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday that the patient had not traveled to countries considered the epicentre of the outbreak but had visited Miami recently. Because the patient is not believed to have come into contact with other infected people, health officials said it raises concerns that the pathogen is spreading locally.

In England, the organisers of the London Book Fair, due to take place from March 10th to 12th, has been cancelled by organisers over the escalation of coronavirus in Europe. They said the fair would return, “better than ever” next year.

A statement from Reed Exhibitions said: “The effects, actual and projected, of coronavirus are becoming evident across all aspects of our lives here in the UK and across the world, with many of our participants facing travel restrictions.

“We have been following UK Government guidelines and working with the rolling advice from the public health authorities and other organisations, and so it is with reluctance that we have taken the decision not to go ahead with this year’s event.”

Scramble

Hospitals in South Korea’s hardest hit areas have been scrambling to accommodate the surge in new patients.

In Daegu, 2,300 people were waiting to be admitted to hospitals and temporary medical facilities, vice health minister Kim Gang-lip said.

A 100-bed military hospital that had been handling many of the most serious cases was due to have 200 additional beds available by Thursday, he added.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in on Tuesday declared “war” on the virus, apologised for shortages of face masks and promised support for virus-hit small businesses in Asia’s fourth-biggest economy.

Mr Moon’s office on Wednesday said he had cancelled a planned trip to the UAE, Egypt and Turkey in mid-March due to the alarming spread of the disease at home.

At least 92 countries have imposed some form of entry restrictions on arrivals from South Korea, according to a tally by Yonhap news agency.

US president Donald Trump said this week his administration was watching Italy, South Korea and Japan – three of the countries with the most severe coronavirus outbreaks outside mainland China – and would make a decision about travel restrictions “at the right time”.