Indonesia: Six dead as post-election unrest hits Jakarta

Demonstrations over the outcome of last month’s presidential election took place in Indonesia’s capital on Wednesday after an overnight face-off between police and protesters in which, according to Jakarta’s governor, six people were killed.

The protests followed an announcement before dawn on Tuesday by the election commission confirming that the president Joko Widodo had beaten his challenger, former general Prabowo Subianto, in the April 17th poll.

Crowds swelled in central Jakarta on Wednesday morning and police said they expected more protesters to join them before nightfall.

“This is not a spontaneous incident, this is something by design. There are indications that the mobs are paid and bent on causing chaos,” national police spokesman Muhamad Iqbal claimed.

Hundreds of students also protested peacefully in the city of Medan, in the north of the island of Sumatra, demanding an investigation into alleged election cheating, TVOne reported.

Unofficial counts

The General Election Commission (KPU) on Tuesday confirmed unofficial counts by private pollsters that gave Mr Widodo a 55.5 per cent share of votes against 44.5 per cent for Mr Prabowo.

Mr Widodo won more than 85 million votes of 154 million cast in the world’s third-largest democracy, but retired general Mr Prabowo has alleged “massive cheating and irregularities”.

Mr Prabowo’s legal director has said his campaign plans to contest the result in the Constitutional Court. Mr Prabowo also launched a legal challenge after he was defeated in the 2014 election by Mr Widodo, which was rejected.

On Monday, an election supervisory agency dismissed claims of systematic cheating, citing a lack of evidence. Independent observers have said the poll was free and fair.

Analysts have said Mr Widodo’s double-digit margin of victory means the opposition does not have a strong case to claim the election was rigged, but Islamist supporters of Mr Prabowo could cause considerable disruption.

Islamist groups, many of which support Mr Prabowo, have in the past been able to mobilise hundreds of thousands of supporters.

From late 2016, they organised a series of protests against then-Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, the first ethnic-Chinese Christian to hold the job, who was subsequently jailed for insulting the Koran.

‘Systematic effort’

Presidential chief of staff Mr Moeldoko said he believed there was “a systematic effort by a certain group ... that is riding on the situation to muddy the situation”, adding that authorities had seized two pistols from people involved in riots. “We know who is behind this, it is a matter of time.”

Protests that began calmly in the sprawling textile market neighbourhood of Tanah Abang on Tuesday turned violent after nightfall, with police firing tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told TVOne that by the morning six people had died and 200 people had been wounded.

News website Tirto reported a man died of bullet wounds in Tanah Abang, quoting a doctor at a hospital near the site.

Fadli Zon, deputy chairman of Gerindra, Mr Prabowo’s political party, accused police of initiating an attack on protesters and said he found 171 bullets, including live rounds, when he visited the area on Wednesday morning.

“The public have a right to demonstrate. They are people who are concerned by cheating. They are not mobilised, paid or facilitated,” Zon said.

Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said that security forces on the ground, including military personnel, were not armed with live bullets. – Reuters