India says three soldiers killed on disputed Himalayan border with China

Three members of India’s armed forces have been killed in a “violent face-off” between Indian and Chinese soldiers on their disputed Himalayan border, the Indian army has said in a statement.

The deaths are the first loss of life in the border area in at least 45 years, and come amid a renewed border dispute between the two countries in recent weeks. Indian and Chinese soldiers, who often do not carry weapons in the area to avoid escalating conflicts, have brawled, detained each other and deployed forces and military equipment in the area in recent weeks.

“During the de-escalation process under way in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday [Monday] night with casualties on both sides,” the Indian army said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon Delhi time. “The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers”.

It said “senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation”.

Zhao Lijian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said he was not aware of any incident on the border with India.

The two countries fought a full-scale war in the area in 1962. – Guardian