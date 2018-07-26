Imran Khan edges towards majority in Pakistan election

Imran Khan was on track to become Pakistan’s new prime minister on Thursday, in an election that has been clouded with accusations of vote-rigging.

After 16 hours of vote counting, the party of Mr Khan, who entered politics in 1996 after retiring from international cricket, was ahead in more than 113 of the 272 seats, putting him within touching distance of an unexpected majority.

But the results are being contested by several of his opponents, who have alleged electoral malpractice both before and on polling day. Members of the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, as well as the Pakistan People’s party and two other smaller parties, all say their election agents were expelled from some polling stations during the counting process.

This follows a campaign during which candidates from other parties said they had been harassed by the security services into defecting to Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Early on Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif, the head of the PML-N and brother of the jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, rejected the results, alleging there had been “massive rigging” in Mr Khan’s favour.

He added: “We cannot live like this. I reject this result . . . Pakistanis will not accept their vote being trampled upon in this way.” The party will meet on Thursday to decide whether and how to challenge the result.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the head of the PPP and son of the late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, said the action against polling agents had been “inexcusable and outrageous”.

However, some of the PTI’s opponents said that they were unlikely to succeed in a legal challenge.

One leader of the PPP told the Financial Times: “The parties that have already invested heavily in these elections will find it hard to simply clamour for new elections.

“For the moment, parties including my own have expressed severe reservations and some have even rejected the results. But ultimately, I don’t see anyone seriously thinking of having these results become null and void.”

Technical problems

Results came in much slower during the night than had been expected, something the electoral commission said was down to technical difficulties. “The system choked after only 25,000 of the mobile phones from a total of 85,000 sent their results,” Babar Yaqub, the commission’s secretary, said.

The commission denied there had been any problems with the polling process.

Sardar Raza Khan, the chief election commissioner, said: “There is no stain on the electoral process. Why do you think the five political parties [who have alleged rigging] are speaking the truth and the election commission is not? There is no problem with the results. Wait for the results.”

Mr Khan’s supporters were in celebratory mood as the results came in during Wednesday night – dancing, waving party flags and even reportedly firing gunshots in the air.

Fawad Chaudhary, a PTI leader, told reporters: “There’s a new Pakistan tonight. Imran Khan is our new leader. I congratulate Pakistanis.”

Investors also seemed reassured, with Pakistan’s KSE-100 index rising 2 per cent in early trading on Thursday. Analysts said the market reaction suggested investors were not expecting a protracted legal battle over the outcome.

