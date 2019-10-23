Hong Kong withdraws extradition bill

Hong Kong authorities have withdrawn an unpopular extradition bill that sparked months of protests that have evolved into a campaign for greater democratic change.

“I now formally announce the withdrawal of the bill,” secretary for security John Lee told the city’s legislature.

Pro-democracy legislators immediately tried to question him, but he refused to respond, and the assembly’s president said the rules did not allow for debate.

Elsewhere, China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday a report on plans for replacing Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam was a political rumour with ulterior motives.

The Financial Times reported China was drawing up a plan to replace Hong Kong leader Ms Lam with an “interim” chief executive, citing people briefed on the deliberations.

Pro-establishment lawmaker Michael Tien said he has information from Beijing that the government was considering candidates to fill Hong Kong’s top job next year.

His comments came after the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people briefed on the deliberations, that an “interim” chief executive would be installed by March if President Xi Jinping decides to carry out the plan.

Ms Lam’s introduction of legislation allowing extraditions to China sparked months of increasingly violent protests against Beijing’s tightening grip over the city.

Her moves to withdraw the bill – which formally took place Wednesday – and invoke a colonial-era emergency law to ban face masks have done little to stem the chaos.

Ms Lam told a gathering of business people that she had caused “huge havoc” and would quit “if I had a choice,” according to audio excerpts released by Reuters last month.

She subsequently told reporters she never asked China for permission to resign over the historic unrest rocking the city. – Agencies