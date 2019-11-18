Hong Kong: ‘We can have no fear now and we must just attack the police’

Hong Kong was plunged into deep chaos on Monday as thousands of protesters attacked riot police who are putting a university under siege.

Police have cordoned off a wide area around the Polytechnic University and are trying to force the hundreds of protesters inside to give themselves up.

The riot police who are surrounding the campus have themselves come under attack for several hours from behind, as thousands of angry students shower petrol bombs and rocks down on them.

In a bid to spread police resources and support those trapped, other protesters have wreaked havoc across main thoroughfares of the city – ripping up pavements, barricading roads, attacking police stations and vandalising government offices.

While the police formed a cordon around the university, the protesters then formed their own cordon around the police.

A 20-year-old female protester named Anna said they hoped to break the police cordon so those trapped inside the university could break free.

“If enough of us come out and we attack them for long enough, from every side, we can make gaps,” she said. “They think they are putting the students under siege, but we are putting them under siege too,” she said.

A protester named Jason, a 23-year-old computer science student who was outside the campus, said he had come to support those inside.

“We can have no fear now and we must just attack the police. Hurt them,” he said.

Seven-iron golf club

He was swinging a seven-iron golf club for the close combat, which he said he had already used to hit a policeman with. He said that as a policeman tried to hit him with a baton after they charged, he turned and struck him with the golf club.

“I got him right across the side of the head, banging his helmet,” he said, “He slowed down, and then I could get away.”

Others were not so lucky. Across the street rows of people were kneeling down, facing shuttered shops, with their hands cable-tied behind their backs. At least two were bleeding from head wounds.

On approaching roads cars were parked across the roads to block traffic, and elaborate barricades were set up to prevent other police vehicles approaching the area.

Also outside the university were hundreds of anxious and tearful parents, waiting for news of their children inside.

“I told him not to come to Poly university. I told him. I told him,” a mother of a 20-year-old boy inside the campus said. “I told him, if you get in trouble I will not come and help you. It’s your problem, not mine. But I have one son, what can I do?”

Her son was a student from Chinese University of Hong Kong, a computer game addict, she said.

“All he normally loves to do is play computer games, but now he got interested in this.”

Protesters and police clash on a bridge at The Hong Kong Poytechnic University in Hong Kong. Photograph: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images.

While she was tearful as she spoke, another mother beside her was crying so hard she could not speak. A man held her around the shoulders as she shook.

The father of a 19-year-old boy who was inside said he had been outside the university since Sunday night and was “really terrified”.

“We just hope and pray this will end okay,” he said.

A woman named Chan said that some parents had approached the police as a group and made one request.

“We just asked them. Please, whatever you do, please do not hurt our children.”

Her 19-year-old daughter was only delivering toiletries to her friend who was protesting, she said.

“The police said they would not hurt our children, they promised that. But they said they would be arrested for their criminal actions.”

10 years in prison

Police chief superintendent Kwok Ka-chuen said the force was looking for a peaceful way to end the university stand-off, but the protesters would be arrested for rioting, a charge that carries a prison term of up to 10 years.

“If the protesters can drop their weapons, follow the police instructions and shoulder their legal responsibility, police will not use force,” he said.

A spokesman for the Polytechnic University student union said there were about 600 protesters trapped in the building, and about 60 or 70 of them were students from the university. He said three people were seriously injured and about 40 were suffering from hypothermia after being hit by water cannon.

He said that more than 3,000 rounds of tear gas had been fired into the campus over the past week, so there were big concerns about the levels of toxicity in the air.

Away from the university, the major shopping street Nathan Road was a smouldering battlefield that went on in a straight line for miles and miles. The pavements were like sandy beaches, reduced to the foundations as all the bricks had been ripped up and used and barricades and weapons.

Riot police aim with teargas launchers during an escape of protesters at The Hong Kong Poytechnic University in Hong Kong. Photograph: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images.

Two parallel human chains that lasted about a mile passed supplies up to the frontlines. Huddled groups produced boxes and boxes of petrol bombs. The more athletic were tasked with sprinting up the middle with the boxes and handing them off in relay fashion to get them to the front.

Every shop, office and metro station was shut, many boarded up, and there was not a car or a bus to be seen on the normally congested streets.

At one point, six black-clad protesters ran to the high wall surrounding Tsim Sha Tsui police station with petrol bombs in their hands. Before they could light the fuses they disappeared into clouds of tear gas and a hail of rubber bullets, and quickly retreated, staggering and spluttering.

An Irish student who had to leave Hong Kong because escalating violence, has told of how he and other Irish students sheltered in a hotel before making the decision to return to Ireland a month early.

Rex Lloyd, a student at NUI Galway, told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that he had been studying at the Baptist University in Hong Kong for his semester abroad and was due to return at Christmas.

He, and other Irish students were living on campus where they felt safe until recently when the campus was barricaded and the students were advised to leave.

“We saw them making petrol bombs outside the library.”

There were 15 Irish students in total in Hong Kong at the time, he said, seven of them from NUI Galway. “We were put up in a hotel and made a group decision that it was time to get out. There were five of us together.”

The students were in contact with the exchange committee in NUI Galway while they were deciding on the best course of action.

Mr Lloyd added that he had observed many students in the university getting caught up in the independence movement, but not in the violence. “Some of them got involved because they didn’t see any alternative.”

Many of the students at the university feared the police crackdown and he had been alarmed at the level of police brutality. “They were worried about their friends and family.”